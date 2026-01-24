'Border 2' Storm Leaves 'Dhurandhar' Flat on Day 1, Sunny Deol's Film Makes Grand Opening

Border 2 Box Office Collection (Source- IMDb)
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: The start of the year 2026 has brought a massive clash for Bollywood. Amidst films filled with patriotic fervour, a real battle has now erupted at the box office. While Ranveer Singh's spy thriller emerged as last year's biggest hit, Sunny Deol's new war drama has now turned the tables upon its release. Released just before Republic Day, 'Border 2' has garnered such collections on its opening day that discussions have intensified in the industry. ‘Border 2’ has created a stir in the industry with its first-day collection.
Sunny Deol's film brought a wave of patriotism among the audience with its release. According to Sacnilk's data, the film did business of approximately ₹30 crore on its opening day. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's film could only earn around ₹28 crore on its first day. This difference has made the comparison between the two films even more interesting. Although Ranveer's film went on to earn tremendously worldwide, Sunny Deol's film has taken a clear lead in terms of opening.
Sunny Deol is not the only strength of this film. He is accompanied by actors like Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, who have strengthened the story's themes of brotherhood and the spirit of war. The film's atmosphere, dialogue, and action sequences remind audiences of the patriotic films of the 90s, which still have a strong fan following.
With a hefty budget of approximately ₹300 crore, the makers also have high hopes for this film. It is reported that Sunny Deol received the highest fee for the film, while the fees of the rest of the actors are also in crores. According to trade experts, the film will need to collect at least ₹600 crore to be considered a hit. If the earnings cross ₹650 crore, it will be considered the biggest blockbuster of the year.
An important point is that, like Ranveer Singh's film, this film will also not be released in the Gulf countries. According to reports, it has not received permission for screening in many Middle Eastern countries. Despite this, the film is expected to receive a tremendous response from the domestic box office and other international markets.
All eyes are now on the earnings in the coming days. Will Sunny Deol's film be able to surpass the lifetime collection of Ranveer Singh's previous blockbuster, or will this momentum slow down in a few days – the audience and box office trends will decide. For now, it is certain that the beginning of 2026 has proven to be a blockbuster for Bollywood.
