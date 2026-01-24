'Border 2' Storm Leaves 'Dhurandhar' Flat on Day 1, Sunny Deol's Film Makes Grand Opening

With a hefty budget of approximately ₹300 crore, the makers also have high hopes for this film. It is reported that Sunny Deol received the highest fee for the film, while the fees of the rest of the actors are also in crores. According to trade experts, the film will need to collect at least ₹600 crore to be considered a hit. If the earnings cross ₹650 crore, it will be considered the biggest blockbuster of the year.