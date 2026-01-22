22 January 2026,

Thursday

Bollywood

Indian Cinema to Showcase its Grandeur for the First Time at Republic Day Parade

For the first time this year, the power of the film industry will be on display at the Republic Day parade, creating a new history to showcase the country's cultural and social contributions.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 22, 2026

संजय लीला भंसाली (सोर्स: x @bhansali_produc)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Source: X@bhansali_produc)

This year, on January 26th, Monday, a historic moment is set to unfold at Kartavya Path in Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day. For the first time in the history of Indian cinema, a film director has been given the honour of representing the film fraternity at this national parade. Famous filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will present a special tableau this year, showcasing the rich heritage and glorious journey of Indian cinema to the world.

This Filmmaker is Ready to Create History at Kartavya Path

According to reports, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has joined hands with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for this tableau. This is the first time a prominent figure from Indian cinema will be seen in this capacity on such a large national platform. Bhansali is a true 'flag-bearer' of Indian cinema, making him the most fitting choice for this honour. This is a matter of great pride for the entire film industry.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is not just an excellent director but also a skilled producer, writer, editor, and singer. For his cinematic artistry, he has been honoured with 7 National Film Awards and the Padma Shri in 2015. Sanjay Leela Bhansali began his career in 1996 with the film 'Khamoshi: The Musical'. He gained true recognition with 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' in 1999.

Subsequently, 'Devdas' brought him international acclaim. He received a National Award for the film 'Black', and his career includes grand films like 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Recently, his web series 'Heeramandi' also garnered significant attention on OTT.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur

Furthermore, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently very busy. He is co-producing the film 'Do Deewane Sheher Mein' starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, which is set to release on February 20, 2026. Additionally, his most anticipated upcoming film is 'Love and War', which will feature Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal together. The tableau set to roll out on Kartavya Path on January 26th will not only be a tribute to Bhansali's artistry but also a tribute to the millions of viewers and artists of Indian cinema who have made it the world's largest film industry.

Published on:

22 Jan 2026 12:04 pm

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Indian Cinema to Showcase its Grandeur for the First Time at Republic Day Parade

