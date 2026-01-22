Indian Cinema to Showcase its Grandeur for the First Time at Republic Day Parade

Furthermore, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently very busy. He is co-producing the film 'Do Deewane Sheher Mein' starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, which is set to release on February 20, 2026. Additionally, his most anticipated upcoming film is 'Love and War', which will feature Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal together. The tableau set to roll out on Kartavya Path on January 26th will not only be a tribute to Bhansali's artistry but also a tribute to the millions of viewers and artists of Indian cinema who have made it the world's largest film industry.