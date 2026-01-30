30 January 2026,

Friday

Bollywood

‘Border 2’ vs ‘Mardaani 3’: Will Rani Mukerji’s crime thriller shake Sunny Deol’s box office hold?

Border 2 Vs Mardaani 3 Box Office Analysis: Rani Mukerji's film 'Mardaani 3' has hit the theatres today. A week ago, Sunny Paaji's 'Border 2' was released. Let's take a look at the strong aspects of both films.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 30, 2026

Border 2 Vs Mardaani 3 Box Office Analysis: Rani Mukerji's film 'Mardaani 3' has been released today at the box office. While the star cast is not extensive, it features actors like Mallika Prasad and 'Vash 2' fame actress Janki Bodiwala, who have previously proven their acting prowess, alongside Rani. The film has received a good initial response. The biggest question now is whether the film can compete with 'Border 2', which was released last week. In terms of buzz, there wasn't as much excitement for 'Mardaani 3' as there was for 'Border 2'. However, with a powerful story, will Rani be able to rule the audience's hearts? Let's try to find out.

'Border 2' Has Emotion, 'Mardaani 3' Has Suspense (Border 2 Vs Mardaani 3 Box Office Analysis)

The most significant aspect of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh's film 'Border 2' proved to be its emotions. The film was filled with patriotic fervour, which helped it directly capture the audience's hearts. This was also the film's biggest USP. However, 'Mardaani 3' offers a completely different experience to the audience. Suspense and thrill are the film's biggest highlights. The film showcases how a seemingly ordinary crime escalates into a major mystery. Those who enjoy suspense and thrill will be able to relate more to this film.

'Mardaani 3' Has More Logic

If we look at 'Border 2', the entire film was made from the heart, released with the aim of directly targeting the audience's emotions. In this, the film has been somewhat successful. However, when it comes to 'Mardaani 3', one needs to use their brain more while watching this film. If you appreciate logic and prefer films that are not lacking in logic, you will definitely prefer this film more.

'Border 2' - More Mass Appeal

The star cast of Sunny Paaji's film was also its most important point. The extensive star cast, large fan following, and powerful emotions made it mass appealing to the audience. The film managed to attract a larger audience. On the other hand, if we talk about 'Mardaani 3', the only name in terms of star cast is Rani Mukerji, who carries the entire film on her shoulders. Rani has certainly done wonders with her powerful acting and screen presence, but in this regard, Sunny's film has more appeal.

‘Mardaani 3’ delivers powerful and realistic action

While ‘Border 2’ is a war drama, ‘Mardaani 3’ places its core focus on crime and thriller elements. Interestingly, where Sunny Deol’s ‘Border 2’ left audiences somewhat disappointed on the action front, Rani Mukerji’s film appears to make up for that shortcoming. Moreover, the action in this film feels far more realistic. This could be one of the key reasons why, driven by strong word of mouth, audiences may be keen to watch Rani’s movie.

Updated on:

30 Jan 2026 04:21 pm

Published on:

30 Jan 2026 04:20 pm

