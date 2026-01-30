‘Border 2’ vs ‘Mardaani 3’: Will Rani Mukerji’s crime thriller shake Sunny Deol’s box office hold?

Border 2 Vs Mardaani 3 Box Office Analysis: Rani Mukerji's film 'Mardaani 3' has been released today at the box office. While the star cast is not extensive, it features actors like Mallika Prasad and 'Vash 2' fame actress Janki Bodiwala, who have previously proven their acting prowess, alongside Rani. The film has received a good initial response. The biggest question now is whether the film can compete with 'Border 2', which was released last week. In terms of buzz, there wasn't as much excitement for 'Mardaani 3' as there was for 'Border 2'. However, with a powerful story, will Rani be able to rule the audience's hearts? Let's try to find out.