Zubeen Garg’s Final Moments: Wife Shares What Happened Before His Death

Singer’s Sudden Demise Comes as a Shock to the Music Industry (Photo Source: X)
The singer, Zubeen Garg, famous for his song 'Ya Ali, Madad Ali', who mesmerised the world with his voice, has fallen silent forever. It is to be noted that singer Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19, 2025, in Singapore due to a tragic scuba diving accident. The sudden demise of the singer at the age of 52 was not only a jolt to the music industry but also a shock to his millions of fans. The matter has been under constant discussion since his death.
Now, Zubeen's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, has made a very personal revelation about his life and his biggest fear, which Zubeen always used to mention. Recently, Garima appeared as a guest on the 'Panchayat Aaj Tak' program. When asked if Zubeen feared anything, Garima replied, "He was not afraid of anything, but in the last few years, he used to say that if I fear anything, it is only time. He would show his watch and say, 'I only fear time, nothing else.'"
Not only this, Garima further stated that hearing these words, she felt that perhaps Zubeen was getting some inner signals or had some spiritual connection. She recalls that Zubeen had lost his mother, sister, and best friend at a very young age. In this way, he had seen many tragic accidents in his life, which were full of great sorrow for him.
In his career, Zubeen Garg was not only a successful singer but also an actor and social worker. It is to be noted that he recorded over 38,000 songs in approximately 40 languages, and his first album 'Anamika' was released in 1992, which made him a star overnight. He had also lent his voice to Bollywood films, such as the superhit song 'Ya Ali' from the film 'Gangster' and 'Dil Tu Hi Bata' from 'Krrish 3'.
It is to be noted that Zubeen passed away when he had gone to Singapore to participate in a cultural festival. The accident occurred during scuba diving, just one day before his performance. Initially, it was considered a normal accident, but later the Assam Police registered a case of criminal negligence and murder in this matter. So far, a chargesheet has been filed against 7 people, including the festival organisers, Zubeen's manager, some members of his band, and police officers. Currently, Garima Saikia Garg has demanded justice from the government in this case as soon as possible and the formation of a special court, so that the truth behind Zubeen's death can come to light and justice can be served.
