Zubeen Garg’s Final Moments: Wife Shares What Happened Before His Death

It is to be noted that Zubeen passed away when he had gone to Singapore to participate in a cultural festival. The accident occurred during scuba diving, just one day before his performance. Initially, it was considered a normal accident, but later the Assam Police registered a case of criminal negligence and murder in this matter. So far, a chargesheet has been filed against 7 people, including the festival organisers, Zubeen's manager, some members of his band, and police officers. Currently, Garima Saikia Garg has demanded justice from the government in this case as soon as possible and the formation of a special court, so that the truth behind Zubeen's death can come to light and justice can be served.