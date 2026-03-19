Noida Mall Sees Uproar After ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Second Half Not Screened; Police Set Up Barricades

“Dhurandhar 2” Sparks Uproar After Show Cancellation
Dhurandhar 2: The day people were waiting for has finally arrived. The film Dhurandhar 2 has been released on March 19, with a paid preview a day earlier on March 18. Fans were extremely excited about this, but for the fans, yesterday evening was like a nightmare. There was a huge uproar and chaos at the famous DLF Mall of India in Noida when the screening of the film was stopped midway. Hundreds of viewers present in the theatre were stunned when the second half of the film did not start after the interval. The patience of the audience broke after being made to sit for hours without any information, leading to the police being called to control the situation.
A distressed viewer present in the theatre shared their ordeal, saying, "I had bought a ticket for the 5:45 PM show. First, the show started half an hour late, then the interval was at 8 PM, and since then, we have been sitting in the dark. Almost 3 hours have passed, but no one from the management is ready to tell us when the film will start, or if it will start at all."
Surprisingly, while the shows were halted due to technical glitches, bookings for expensive tickets priced at ₹1020 and ₹1030 were continuing unabated at theatre counters and online apps. This further fuelled the anger of the audience.
Given the growing crowd and unrest in the mall, police officials had to take charge. Barricades were erected around some parts of the mall to control the situation and prevent any untoward incidents. Officials cited a "technical glitch" as the reason for this entire disruption, although the exact nature of this glitch remains a mystery.
Following the disruption of paid previews of 'Dhurandhar 2' in several parts of the country, director Aditya Dhar himself came forward to apologise to the audience. He issued an emotional statement saying, "Dhurandhar is not just a film for us, it is a dream. We wanted to share it with you all simultaneously in every language." He clarified that due to some unforeseen technical issues, the shows for the Malayalam and Kannada versions will now commence from tomorrow morning. He also offered an option to audiences with tickets for the dubbed version: they could either claim a refund or watch the Hindi version with subtitles.
Despite the numerous disruptions, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is being released in cinemas worldwide today, March 19. Releasing on the occasion of festivals like Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi, the film carries high expectations at the box office. It is worth noting that the first part of the film was released last year on December 5 and proved to be one of the most successful films in Indian cinema history.
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