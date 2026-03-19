Noida Mall Sees Uproar After ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Second Half Not Screened; Police Set Up Barricades

Dhurandhar 2: The day people were waiting for has finally arrived. The film Dhurandhar 2 has been released on March 19, with a paid preview a day earlier on March 18. Fans were extremely excited about this, but for the fans, yesterday evening was like a nightmare. There was a huge uproar and chaos at the famous DLF Mall of India in Noida when the screening of the film was stopped midway. Hundreds of viewers present in the theatre were stunned when the second half of the film did not start after the interval. The patience of the audience broke after being made to sit for hours without any information, leading to the police being called to control the situation.