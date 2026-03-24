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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhurandhar 2 Surpasses ₹500 Crore in 5 Days

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhurandhar 2 is creating history every day. The film has achieved what no one could have imagined. The film has been earning phenomenally since its opening. Ranveer's film also had a spectacular collection on Monday.

2 min read

Mumbai

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Patrika Desk

Mar 24, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Ranveer singh film cross 500 crore on monday

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Bollywood's 'powerhouse' Ranveer Singh is currently on cloud nine. His recently released film 'Dhurandhar 2' is moving like a cyclone at the box office, presenting figures that have left even the biggest film critics sweating. The film has only been released for 5 days, but it has achieved what takes big blockbuster films weeks to accomplish.

Dhurandhar 2 Creates a Storm at the Box Office (Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5)

It is often observed that film earnings see a sharp decline on Mondays after the weekend. However, nothing of the sort has happened with 'Dhurandhar 2'. According to initial reports from trade analyst 'Sacnilk', the film collected a massive approximately ₹65 crore on its fifth day, which was the first Monday. Despite it being a working day, the crowds in cinemas are not showing any signs of thinning.

Dhurandhar 2 Crosses ₹519.12 Crore in 5 Days (Dhurandhar 2 Total Collection)

With this phenomenal earning, the film has crossed the magical figure of ₹519.12 crore in India. While these figures are based on initial estimates and may see slight changes upon the release of official numbers, it is certain that the film has created history.

Budget of ₹300 Crore and Recovery in 3 Days (Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar 2)

The makers spared no expense in bringing director Aditya Dhar's vision and grandeur to the screen. It is reported that the total budget of the film is approximately ₹300 crore. Surprisingly, 'Dhurandhar 2' had already recovered its cost during the extended first weekend of just three days. Whatever the film is earning now is pure profit for the makers.

A Star-Studded Ensemble

A significant portion of the film's success can also be attributed to its powerful star cast. Along with Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt's menacing portrayal, R Madhavan's earnest performance, and Arjun Rampal's swag are greatly appreciated by the audience. Furthermore, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Iqbal have also breathed life into their characters.

Aditya Dhar's blend of suspense and action has succeeded in keeping the audience glued to their seats. Fans on social media are calling it the biggest film of the year. At the pace at which Ranveer Singh's film is progressing, it seems the ₹1000 crore club is not too far away.

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Published on:

24 Mar 2026 12:42 pm

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Dhurandhar 2 Surpasses ₹500 Crore in 5 Days

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