Thalapathy Vijay's Last Film 'Jan Nayakan' Faces Crisis as Supreme Court Case Casts Doubt on Release

Image: Instagram
A controversy surrounding Thalapathy Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan' has taken a new turn in the Supreme Court. The film is now facing an uncertain release. The movie is deeply entangled in legal complications.
'Jana Nayagan' is being considered Thalapathy Vijay's last film. The controversies surrounding this film do not seem to be ending. The film's release has already been postponed several times. While fans had high hopes for the film, legal hurdles have prevented it from reaching the screen. Will this controversy become the biggest 'quagmire' of Thalapathy Vijay's career? Let's find out.
The controversy surrounding Thalapathy Vijay’s film ‘Jana Nayakan’ has further intensified in the Supreme Court. The issue related to the granting of a certificate for the film had been pending for a long time. It is being reported that the case has now reached the Supreme Court after moving from the Madras High Court.
Last week, the Madras High Court had directed that the film be granted a UA certificate. While doing so, the court observed that the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) does not have the authority to refer the film to a Revising Committee.
In fact, once the Chairperson had recommended issuing the certificate with certain cuts, that authority automatically came to an end. Following this, the film’s producers approached the court, seeking the immediate issuance of the certificate without any further delay. However, this decision has now been challenged, and the matter has reached the Supreme Court.
Before the Supreme Court, it is being argued that all prescribed procedures must be followed before releasing a film, and that there should remain a possibility of review in any certification decision. As of now, the Supreme Court has not fixed a date for hearing the case, but this development has increased uncertainty regarding the film’s release.
The controversy began when a member of the CBFC objected to the film’s certification, claiming that their objections were not considered before granting a UA certificate. Following this, the film was referred to a Revising Committee, due to which its release kept getting delayed.
The film’s producers argue that all this is happening on the basis of a single complaint, and that stopping the film without showing it to any third party is unjustified.
Now, despite the Madras High Court’s decision, the challenge in the Supreme Court has created a fresh hurdle in the film’s path to release. The makers say that any further delay will not only disrupt their plans but also dampen audience excitement. They also maintain that the minor cuts recommended for the film have already been implemented, and that releasing the film now would be the appropriate course of action.
The film ‘Jana Nayakan’ has been produced by KVN Productions and directed by H. Vinoth. Alongside Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju play key roles in the film. The makers had very ambitious plans for the project, stating that it would be released in 22 countries in four different languages.
Advance booking for the film had already begun, and audiences were highly excited to watch it. Despite this, due to ongoing legal complications, the situation regarding the film’s release continues to remain uncertain.
Big NewsView All
Tollywood
Entertainment
Trending