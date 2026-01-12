12 January 2026,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Tollywood

Thalapathy Vijay's Last Film 'Jan Nayakan' Faces Crisis as Supreme Court Case Casts Doubt on Release

Clouds of crisis are looming over South superstar Thalapathy Vijay's last film 'Jan Nayakan'. The matter has reached the Supreme Court regarding its release.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 12, 2026

Thalapathy Vijay Jana Nayagan Movie Controversy

Image: Instagram

A controversy surrounding Thalapathy Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan' has taken a new turn in the Supreme Court. The film is now facing an uncertain release. The movie is deeply entangled in legal complications.

Thalapathy Vijay's Last Film 'Jana Nayagan'

'Jana Nayagan' is being considered Thalapathy Vijay's last film. The controversies surrounding this film do not seem to be ending. The film's release has already been postponed several times. While fans had high hopes for the film, legal hurdles have prevented it from reaching the screen. Will this controversy become the biggest 'quagmire' of Thalapathy Vijay's career? Let's find out.

What is the full matter?

The controversy surrounding Thalapathy Vijay’s film ‘Jana Nayakan’ has further intensified in the Supreme Court. The issue related to the granting of a certificate for the film had been pending for a long time. It is being reported that the case has now reached the Supreme Court after moving from the Madras High Court.

Last week, the Madras High Court had directed that the film be granted a UA certificate. While doing so, the court observed that the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) does not have the authority to refer the film to a Revising Committee.

In fact, once the Chairperson had recommended issuing the certificate with certain cuts, that authority automatically came to an end. Following this, the film’s producers approached the court, seeking the immediate issuance of the certificate without any further delay. However, this decision has now been challenged, and the matter has reached the Supreme Court.

Before the Supreme Court, it is being argued that all prescribed procedures must be followed before releasing a film, and that there should remain a possibility of review in any certification decision. As of now, the Supreme Court has not fixed a date for hearing the case, but this development has increased uncertainty regarding the film’s release.

The controversy began when a member of the CBFC objected to the film’s certification, claiming that their objections were not considered before granting a UA certificate. Following this, the film was referred to a Revising Committee, due to which its release kept getting delayed.

The film’s producers argue that all this is happening on the basis of a single complaint, and that stopping the film without showing it to any third party is unjustified.

Now, despite the Madras High Court’s decision, the challenge in the Supreme Court has created a fresh hurdle in the film’s path to release. The makers say that any further delay will not only disrupt their plans but also dampen audience excitement. They also maintain that the minor cuts recommended for the film have already been implemented, and that releasing the film now would be the appropriate course of action.

Pooja Hegde to create a splash alongside Thalapathy Vijay

The film ‘Jana Nayakan’ has been produced by KVN Productions and directed by H. Vinoth. Alongside Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju play key roles in the film. The makers had very ambitious plans for the project, stating that it would be released in 22 countries in four different languages.

Advance booking for the film had already begun, and audiences were highly excited to watch it. Despite this, due to ongoing legal complications, the situation regarding the film’s release continues to remain uncertain.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

tollywood

Published on:

12 Jan 2026 02:46 pm

News / Entertainment / Tollywood / Thalapathy Vijay's Last Film 'Jan Nayakan' Faces Crisis as Supreme Court Case Casts Doubt on Release

Big News

View All

Tollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' Makes Waves on Day 1, Film Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark?

The Raja Saab Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 prabhas film entry 100 crore club beat dhurandhar
Tollywood

Happy Birthday Yash: Running Away From Home with Empty Pockets to Becoming a Megastar

KGF Star Yash Birthday
Tollywood

Renowned Malayalam Actor and Production Controller Kannan Pattambi Dies at 62 After Battling Kidney Issues

Kannan Pattambi
Tollywood

Thalapathy Vijay: Superstar reveals the real reason for leaving the film industry for the first time

Thalapathy Vijay Quitting film Industry Reason revealed fans emotional for actor speech
Tollywood

Malayalam Actor Akhil Vishwanath Dies by Suicide at 30

Tollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.