Malayalam Actor Akhil Vishwanath Dies by Suicide at 30

It is reported that actor Akhil Vishwanath's body was recovered from his residence. According to news sources, Akhil was found hanging at his home. This incident occurred when his mother, Geetha, returned from work and discovered the tragic scene, leaving her in deep shock. While there has been no official confirmation of Akhil Vishwanath's death, initial reports suggest it was a suicide. The reason behind his death has not yet been made public.