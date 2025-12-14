14 दिसंबर 2025,

रविवार

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Tollywood

Malayalam Actor Akhil Vishwanath Dies by Suicide at 30

Famous actor Akhil Vishwanath bid farewell to the world by committing suicide at the age of 30. His sudden death has sent a wave of grief through the entertainment industry.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 14, 2025

Akhil Vishwanath (Image: X)

Akhil Vishwanath Passed Away: A sad piece of news has emerged from the South film industry. Famous Malayalam actor Akhil Vishwanath has passed away at the age of 30. According to reports, he ended his life by suicide on December 11, and his body was found at his home in Kerala. The news of Akhil Vishwanath's death has deeply shocked his close friends and fans, who are paying tribute to the actor on social media and expressing their condolences.

Body Recovered From His Residence

It is reported that actor Akhil Vishwanath's body was recovered from his residence. According to news sources, Akhil was found hanging at his home. This incident occurred when his mother, Geetha, returned from work and discovered the tragic scene, leaving her in deep shock. While there has been no official confirmation of Akhil Vishwanath's death, initial reports suggest it was a suicide. The reason behind his death has not yet been made public.

Akhil had been struggling with several difficulties for a long time. Besides being an actor, he also worked part-time at a mobile shop to support his family. It is now being reported that he had not been going to work for the past few days.

Award for Best Child Artist

Regarding Akhil's acting career, he began as a child artist in the film 'Mangandi' alongside his younger brother Arun. Both brothers received the Best Child Artist award from the Kerala State Government for their outstanding performances in this film. Akhil Vishwanath is remembered for his role in the 2019 Malayalam film 'Chola'. His performance in this film was remarkable. Directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, this psychological drama won several awards at the Kerala State Film Awards, earning him widespread acclaim for his acting prowess.

Akhil's father, Chunkal Chencherivallappil, was injured in a road accident three months ago and was undergoing treatment. The family has been overwhelmed by grief due to these unfortunate events.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

14 Dec 2025 11:07 am

English News / Entertainment / Tollywood / Malayalam Actor Akhil Vishwanath Dies by Suicide at 30

Big News

View All

Tollywood

Entertainment

Trending

AVM Saravanan, Renowned Film Producer, Passes Away Day After Celebrating His Birthday

Legendary film producer AVM Saravanan Passed Away at 89 due to age health issue after dharmendra death
Tollywood

Ashika Ranganath's Sister Dies by Suicide Amidst Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Boyfriend

Kannada Ashika Ranganath Cousin Suicide at 22 after harassed family alligation boyfriend and his mother
Tollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Secretly Marries Raj Nidimoru Four Years After Divorce, Shares Photos in Red Attire

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru wedding photos
Tollywood

Veteran Actor Umesh Dies After Dharmendra with Over 400 Films

Kannada Actor Umesh Passes Away at 80 battle of liver cancer after dharmendra death
Tollywood

Renowned Cinematographer Soumyadeep Guin Found Dead by Hanging, Reportedly Battling Depression

Bengali Cinematographer Soumyadeep Guin suicide he hanged in house found dead body police investigation continues
Tollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.