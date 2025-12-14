Malayalam Actor Akhil Vishwanath Dies by Suicide at 30

Akhil Vishwanath (Image: X)
Akhil Vishwanath Passed Away: A sad piece of news has emerged from the South film industry. Famous Malayalam actor Akhil Vishwanath has passed away at the age of 30. According to reports, he ended his life by suicide on December 11, and his body was found at his home in Kerala. The news of Akhil Vishwanath's death has deeply shocked his close friends and fans, who are paying tribute to the actor on social media and expressing their condolences.
It is reported that actor Akhil Vishwanath's body was recovered from his residence. According to news sources, Akhil was found hanging at his home. This incident occurred when his mother, Geetha, returned from work and discovered the tragic scene, leaving her in deep shock. While there has been no official confirmation of Akhil Vishwanath's death, initial reports suggest it was a suicide. The reason behind his death has not yet been made public.
Akhil had been struggling with several difficulties for a long time. Besides being an actor, he also worked part-time at a mobile shop to support his family. It is now being reported that he had not been going to work for the past few days.
Regarding Akhil's acting career, he began as a child artist in the film 'Mangandi' alongside his younger brother Arun. Both brothers received the Best Child Artist award from the Kerala State Government for their outstanding performances in this film. Akhil Vishwanath is remembered for his role in the 2019 Malayalam film 'Chola'. His performance in this film was remarkable. Directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, this psychological drama won several awards at the Kerala State Film Awards, earning him widespread acclaim for his acting prowess.
Akhil's father, Chunkal Chencherivallappil, was injured in a road accident three months ago and was undergoing treatment. The family has been overwhelmed by grief due to these unfortunate events.
