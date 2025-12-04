4 December 2025,

Thursday

Tollywood

AVM Saravanan, Renowned Film Producer, Passes Away Day After Celebrating His Birthday

Fans were still coming to terms with the grief of Dharmendra's passing when a famous producer has now also bid farewell to the world. He had celebrated his birthday just yesterday.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Dec 04, 2025

AVM Saravanan Dies: Extremely sad news is coming from the film industry. Tamil cinema producer AVM Saravanan has passed away. He was also the owner of AVM Productions. He was 86 years old and had been battling age-related illnesses for a long time. His death has cast a pall of mourning over the entire Indian film industry. Everyone is paying tribute to him, remembering his invaluable contribution to cinema over decades.

AVM Saravanan Passed Away

The mortal remains of AVM Saravanan have been kept on the third floor of AVM Studio in Chennai for the final darshan. Friends, family members, well-wishers, and industry colleagues will be able to bid him a final farewell until 3:30 PM.

AVM Saravanan Family

Saravanan Surya Mani, also known as AVM Saravanan, was born in 1939. He was the son of AVM Meyyappan, the founder of the renowned AVM Productions. He took over the family legacy in the late 1950s along with his brother M. Balasubramaniam.

AVM Productions became synonymous with good and quality filmmaking, delivering many brilliant films to the industry. They produced several outstanding films such as 'Naanum Oru Penn', 'Samsaram Adhu Minsaram', 'Minsara Kanavu', 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu', and 'Sivaji: The Boss'. Films were made under the AVM banner for five decades. The last feature film was released in 2010. However, the studio remains very active in the OTT platform and advertising sectors. He won two Filmfare Awards South as a producer. He also served as the Sheriff of Madras in 1986.

Son Manages Entire Operations

Saravanan is survived by his son MS Guhan, who is also a producer. Additionally, he is survived by his granddaughters Aruna Guhan and Aparna Guhan. Aruna Guhan is currently continuing the family legacy by working with AVM Productions as a partner and creative director.

English News / Entertainment / Tollywood / AVM Saravanan, Renowned Film Producer, Passes Away Day After Celebrating His Birthday

