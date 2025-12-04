AVM Saravanan, Renowned Film Producer, Passes Away Day After Celebrating His Birthday

AVM Productions became synonymous with good and quality filmmaking, delivering many brilliant films to the industry. They produced several outstanding films such as 'Naanum Oru Penn', 'Samsaram Adhu Minsaram', 'Minsara Kanavu', 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu', and 'Sivaji: The Boss'. Films were made under the AVM banner for five decades. The last feature film was released in 2010. However, the studio remains very active in the OTT platform and advertising sectors. He won two Filmfare Awards South as a producer. He also served as the Sheriff of Madras in 1986.