Samantha Ruth Prabhu Secretly Marries Raj Nidimoru Four Years After Divorce, Shares Photos in Red Attire

Samantha married actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017. Their relationship lasted for 4 years, and they divorced in 2021. Now, since the divorce, Samantha has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Raj Nidimoru, the director of 'The Family Man' web series. The two met on the sets of the Family Man series. Meanwhile, South actor Naga Chaitanya has also moved on in his life by marrying Shobita Dhulipala.