Tollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Secretly Marries Raj Nidimoru Four Years After Divorce, Shares Photos in Red Attire

Amidst rumours of a second marriage, South's famous actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has confirmed her second wedding with Raj Nidimoru by sharing wedding photos.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 01, 2025

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru wedding photos

Image: samantharuthprabhuoffl

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wedding Photos: South cinema's superstar actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was in the news for the past few days regarding rumours of her second marriage to Raj Nidimoru. Following this, Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife Shyamali De shared a cryptic post on social media. Now, amidst these rumours, Samantha has shared her wedding photos with Raj on social media, confirming her marriage.

It is known that 'The Family Man' producers Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu secretly tied the knot at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, with only close friends and family in attendance. The couple exchanged vows simply, without any fanfare. In this simple ceremony, Samantha wore a red saree, and she shared 5 pictures of the wedding rituals.

Photos Posted on Social Media

Samantha wrote today's date (01.12.2025) while sharing the wedding photos. Fans are commenting on the actress's post, congratulating her on moving forward in life.

Samantha Divorced Her Husband in 2021

Samantha married actor Naga Chaitanya in 2017. Their relationship lasted for 4 years, and they divorced in 2021. Now, since the divorce, Samantha has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Raj Nidimoru, the director of 'The Family Man' web series. The two met on the sets of the Family Man series. Meanwhile, South actor Naga Chaitanya has also moved on in his life by marrying Shobita Dhulipala.

Amidst Rumours, Raj's Ex-Wife Posted

Meanwhile, a cryptic post by Raj's ex-wife Shyamali De is also going viral. Users were connecting Shyamali's post to Raj and Samantha's rumoured relationship. Shyamali had written on her Instagram story, "Desperate People Do Desperate Things." Shyamali's post came before Raj and Samantha's wedding, leading users to speculate in various ways.

