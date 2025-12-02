Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Imran Khan

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Tollywood

Ashika Ranganath's Sister Dies by Suicide Amidst Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Boyfriend

Chaos erupted in the house of the famous actress when her 22-year-old sister committed suicide. Now the family has made serious allegations against her boyfriend.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 02, 2025

Kannada Ashika Ranganath Cousin Suicide at 22 after harassed family alligation boyfriend and his mother

Ashika Ranganath Sister (Image: Patrika)

Ashika Ranganath Cousin Suicide: Following the Deol family, another family in the film industry has been struck by tragedy. Achala Harsha, the 22-year-old cousin of famous actress Ashika Ranganath, has allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru. The news has left everyone in shock, with people offering condolences to their favourite actress and commenting on the incident. In this context, a major revelation has also emerged: the family has accused their daughter, Achala Harsha, of taking this drastic step due to her boyfriend. Achala's boyfriend was reportedly a drug addict who had been causing her immense distress.

Actress Ashika Ranganath's Cousin Commits Suicide

According to information, Achala Harsha, a resident of Hassan, was an engineering graduate. She committed suicide on November 22 at the house of a relative in Bengaluru. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Puttenahalli police station. Following Achala's suicide, her family has levelled serious allegations against Achala's distant relative and boyfriend, Mayank. The family claims that after completing her studies and while preparing for work, Mayank developed a friendship with her and feigned love.

Furthermore, Achala's father complained that his daughter committed suicide for another reason. He stated that when she discovered her boyfriend, Mayank Gowda, was in a relationship with another woman, and Achala questioned him about it, Mayank Gowda allegedly told her that he was going to marry the other woman.

Family Levels Serious Allegations Against Boyfriend

According to the family, Mayank was a drug addict and was constantly pressuring Achala for physical intimacy before marriage. Media reports indicate that when Achala refused, Mayank began assaulting her and mentally harassing her. He would repeatedly call and trouble Achala.

Accused Not Arrested Even After 10 Days

It is worth noting that Achala was the daughter of actress Ashika Ranganath's maternal uncle. Ashika's maternal aunt, speaking to the media, stated that her daughter committed suicide due to constant harassment by Mayank. The most shocking aspect of this is that despite 10 days having passed since the incident and with complete evidence, the police have not yet arrested the accused boyfriend, Mayank. This has led to deep anger among Achala's family towards the police administration. However, it is reported that a case has been registered against Mayank and his mother for abetting the suicide.

Achala's parents are demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for their daughter's death, namely Mayank and his mother, Maina. Achala's family has filed a case against Mayank and Maina at the Hassan City Police Station.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

tollywood

Published on:

02 Dec 2025 10:29 am

English News / Entertainment / Tollywood / Ashika Ranganath's Sister Dies by Suicide Amidst Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Boyfriend

Big News

View All

Tollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Secretly Marries Raj Nidimoru Four Years After Divorce, Shares Photos in Red Attire

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru wedding photos
Tollywood

Veteran Actor Umesh Dies After Dharmendra with Over 400 Films

Kannada Actor Umesh Passes Away at 80 battle of liver cancer after dharmendra death
Tollywood

Renowned Cinematographer Soumyadeep Guin Found Dead by Hanging, Reportedly Battling Depression

Bengali Cinematographer Soumyadeep Guin suicide he hanged in house found dead body police investigation continues
Tollywood

Veteran Actress Tulasi Announces Retirement After Six Decades in Cinema

South Actress Tulasi Quit industry
Tollywood

Abhinay Kinger Dies: Famous Actor Passes Away at 44 Due to Serious Illness

Thulluvadho Ilamai actor Abhinay Kinger
Tollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.