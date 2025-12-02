Ashika Ranganath's Sister Dies by Suicide Amidst Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Boyfriend

It is worth noting that Achala was the daughter of actress Ashika Ranganath's maternal uncle. Ashika's maternal aunt, speaking to the media, stated that her daughter committed suicide due to constant harassment by Mayank. The most shocking aspect of this is that despite 10 days having passed since the incident and with complete evidence, the police have not yet arrested the accused boyfriend, Mayank. This has led to deep anger among Achala's family towards the police administration. However, it is reported that a case has been registered against Mayank and his mother for abetting the suicide.