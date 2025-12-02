Ashika Ranganath's Sister Dies by Suicide Amidst Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Boyfriend

Ashika Ranganath Sister (Image: Patrika)
Ashika Ranganath Cousin Suicide: Following the Deol family, another family in the film industry has been struck by tragedy. Achala Harsha, the 22-year-old cousin of famous actress Ashika Ranganath, has allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru. The news has left everyone in shock, with people offering condolences to their favourite actress and commenting on the incident. In this context, a major revelation has also emerged: the family has accused their daughter, Achala Harsha, of taking this drastic step due to her boyfriend. Achala's boyfriend was reportedly a drug addict who had been causing her immense distress.
According to information, Achala Harsha, a resident of Hassan, was an engineering graduate. She committed suicide on November 22 at the house of a relative in Bengaluru. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Puttenahalli police station. Following Achala's suicide, her family has levelled serious allegations against Achala's distant relative and boyfriend, Mayank. The family claims that after completing her studies and while preparing for work, Mayank developed a friendship with her and feigned love.
Furthermore, Achala's father complained that his daughter committed suicide for another reason. He stated that when she discovered her boyfriend, Mayank Gowda, was in a relationship with another woman, and Achala questioned him about it, Mayank Gowda allegedly told her that he was going to marry the other woman.
According to the family, Mayank was a drug addict and was constantly pressuring Achala for physical intimacy before marriage. Media reports indicate that when Achala refused, Mayank began assaulting her and mentally harassing her. He would repeatedly call and trouble Achala.
It is worth noting that Achala was the daughter of actress Ashika Ranganath's maternal uncle. Ashika's maternal aunt, speaking to the media, stated that her daughter committed suicide due to constant harassment by Mayank. The most shocking aspect of this is that despite 10 days having passed since the incident and with complete evidence, the police have not yet arrested the accused boyfriend, Mayank. This has led to deep anger among Achala's family towards the police administration. However, it is reported that a case has been registered against Mayank and his mother for abetting the suicide.
Achala's parents are demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for their daughter's death, namely Mayank and his mother, Maina. Achala's family has filed a case against Mayank and Maina at the Hassan City Police Station.
