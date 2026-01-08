Happy Birthday Yash: Running Away From Home with Empty Pockets to Becoming a Megastar

Yash’s most-awaited film “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” is set to release on March 19, 2026. The film will feature Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria alongside him. Apart from this, Yash will also be seen playing the role of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s film “Ramayana,” which is expected to release in 2026. Meanwhile, Kannada films “Googly 2” and “My Name Is Kirtak” are also anticipated to hit theatres in 2026.