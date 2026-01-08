8 January 2026,

Thursday

Tollywood

Happy Birthday Yash: Running Away From Home with Empty Pockets to Becoming a Megastar

Yash, who is celebrating his birthday on January 8, is an example of struggle, courage, and success. His journey from theatre to becoming Rocky in 'KGF' has made him a pan-India star.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 08, 2026

KGF Star Yash Birthday

Yash (Image: Actor's Instagram)

Following the release of K.G.F: Chapter 1 in 2018, actor Yash emerged as a major star, gaining nationwide popularity. The historic success of K.G.F: Chapter 2 in 2022 further cemented his status, establishing him as a pan-India superstar. His popularity surged, and his fan following skyrocketed, making him one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema.

Yash's Life Was Not Easy

Yash, who celebrates his birthday on January 8, has a success story that was far from easy. From childhood, he had a deep passion for acting, a passion that compelled him to make difficult decisions. To pursue his dreams, Yash even left his home.

What Was Yash's Childhood Like?

Yash's real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda. He was born on January 8, 1986, in the small village of Bhuvanahalli, Hassan district, Karnataka. His father was a bus driver for BMTC, while his mother was a homemaker. Yash came from a humble background, and his parents wished for him to pursue a stable government job after completing his education. However, Yash was drawn towards acting. He actively participated in school plays and dance competitions.

Left Home to Fulfill His Dreams

To make his dreams a reality, Yash gathered his courage and made the biggest decision of his life. He decided to move to Bengaluru with only ₹300 in his pocket. Upon arriving in Bengaluru, Yash began his struggle in theatre. He worked backstage, took on replacement roles, and performed small characters with utmost honesty and hard work.

First Break in Kannada Cinema

In 2008, Yash made his debut in Kannada cinema with the film ‘Mogina Manasu’. His performance in this film was highly praised, and he received the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. Following this, he starred in films like ‘Raajadhani’, ‘Gajakesari’, and ‘Masterpiece’. Gradually, his popularity grew.

K.G.F Brought Him Stardom

The release of ‘K.G.F: Chapter 1’ in 2018 completely changed the trajectory of Yash's career. The character of Rocky, which he portrayed in the film, captured the hearts of the audience. The movie was not just a hit; it became a cult classic.

Subsequently, ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ broke all records of success. The film grossed over ₹1,100 crore, writing a new chapter in the history of Kannada cinema.

Personal Life and Social Service

After dating his co-star Radhika Pandit for a long time, Yash married her in 2016. Yash and Radhika now have two children, Ayra and Yatharv. Together, they also founded the 'Yasho Marg Foundation', which works to improve water, education, and basic facilities in the rural areas of Karnataka.

Yash's Upcoming Films

Yash’s most-awaited film “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups” is set to release on March 19, 2026. The film will feature Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria alongside him. Apart from this, Yash will also be seen playing the role of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s film “Ramayana,” which is expected to release in 2026. Meanwhile, Kannada films “Googly 2” and “My Name Is Kirtak” are also anticipated to hit theatres in 2026.

Published on:

08 Jan 2026 12:54 pm

