5 January 2026,

Monday

Tollywood

Renowned Malayalam Actor and Production Controller Kannan Pattambi Dies at 62 After Battling Kidney Issues

Malayalam film industry's renowned actor and production controller, Kannan Pattambi, has passed away. He bid farewell to the world at the age of 62.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 05, 2026

Kannan Pattambi

Image: IMDb

Kannan Pattambi Passed Away: A very sad piece of news has emerged from the entertainment world. The renowned Malayalam actor Kannan Pattambi is no longer with us. This talented actor and production controller, who made a name for himself both in front of and behind the camera for three decades, has bid farewell to the world at the age of 62. His departure has left a deep pain and shock in the hearts of his fans.

Undergoing treatment in hospital…

According to the latest information, Kannan Pattambi had been battling a severe kidney ailment for several months. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode, but he could not be saved. He passed away at the age of 62. The confirmation of this sad news came from his elder brother and filmmaker Major Ravi.

Actor's elder brother's post surfaces

The actor's elder brother, Major Ravi, shared an emotional post on his social media account 'Instagram', writing that his dear younger brother Kannan breathed his last at 11:41 PM last night. He informed that Kannan's funeral will be held today at 4 PM at his residence in Njangattiri, Palakkad district. At the end of his message, he wrote, "My younger brother is now in heaven. Om Shanti."

