Thalapathy Vijay: Superstar reveals the real reason for leaving the film industry for the first time

Thalapathy Vijay (Image: Patrika)
Tamil cinema's 'Thalapathy' Vijay is currently in the spotlight. Fans are showing immense enthusiasm for his upcoming film 'Jana Nayagan' (which will be released in Hindi as 'Jan Neta'). Recently, a grand audio launch event for this film was organised in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia.
The entire star cast of the film was present at this event, but all eyes were on Thalapathy Vijay. There, Vijay said some things that not only moved his fans but also clarified why he is bidding farewell to the world of acting forever. He revealed the real reason to his fans.
Amidst thousands of Malaysian fans, Vijay delivered a very emotional speech. He said that whatever he is today is because of his fans. Giving a beautiful analogy, Vijay said, "When I entered cinema, I felt I was just building a small sandcastle here. But with all your love, you have built a magnificent palace for me. You all have built a 'Kottai' (fort) for me that no one can shake."
Vijay further stated that the time has come for him to stand up for the fans who have given him so much. He said, "For the fans who have sacrificed everything for me, I am leaving cinema. Now I want to serve them."
A clear hint of politics was visible in Vijay's words. While thanking his Malaysian fans, he made a profound statement. He said, "To succeed in life, you might not need friends, but you definitely need a powerful enemy. Only when you have a strong adversary in front of you can you make yourself even more powerful."
'Jana Nayagan' is directed by H. Vinoth. It features a long list of stars alongside Vijay, including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Menon. The audio launch event of this film will be broadcast on 'Zee Tamil' on January 4, 2026.
Vijay's last film is set to release in theatres on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Pongal festival. However, its path at the box office will not be easy, as Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' and Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakti' are also scheduled for release on the same day. It remains to be seen whether Vijay can break all box office records with this final film of his career.
