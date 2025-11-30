Veteran Actor Umesh Dies After Dharmendra with Over 400 Films

Umesh (Image: Patrika)
Umesh Passes Away: While the nation and fans were in mourning following the demise of Dharmendra, another piece of shocking news has stunned the country. The renowned and veteran actor from the Kannada film industry, M.S. Umesh, has passed away. He bid farewell to the world at the age of 80. As soon as the news broke, his fans began sharing photos of their favourite actor and paying tribute to him.
Actor Umesh had been battling cancer for a long time and succumbed to the illness on Sunday. According to media reports, a few days prior, the actor had fallen at his home, injuring his leg. He was admitted to the hospital for treatment of the injury. During the surgery, doctors discovered that the actor had liver cancer. Following this, his cancer treatment began, but he breathed his last on Sunday.
In his illustrious acting career, Umesh had worked in over 400 films. He not only made his mark in Kannada cinema but also shared the screen with many prominent stars of South Indian cinema, such as Rajinikanth. He was particularly known for his comedic roles.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and MP, H.D. Kumaraswamy, also expressed deep sorrow over the passing of actor Umesh. He paid tribute to the actor on his 'X' (formerly Twitter) account, writing, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of the renowned comedian, Mr. M.S. Umesh. Umesh used to immerse audiences in a sea of laughter with his comedy. He was an actor who enriched the Kannada film industry."
Umesh began his remarkable journey in the film world as a child artist in B.R. Panthulu's film 'Makkala Rajya', marking his entry into Sandalwood. His notable films include 'Guru Shishyaru', 'Halu Jenu', 'Apoorva Sangama', and many other classic comedies, in which his characters are still remembered today. He also had the special opportunity to share the screen with all the major stars of Kannada cinema, including the legendary Dr. Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, and Anant Nag.
Actor Umesh's daughter shared that the veteran artist's last rites will be performed on Sunday itself. She informed that they are taking her father's mortal remains from the hospital to their home, after which further details regarding the funeral will be shared. His passing has created a void in the film industry that will be difficult to fill. A wave of grief has swept through the industry.
Big NewsView All
Tollywood
Entertainment
Trending