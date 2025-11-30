Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Imran Khan

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Tollywood

Veteran Actor Umesh Dies After Dharmendra with Over 400 Films

After Dharmendra, this famous actor has also passed away. He had acted in over 400 films in his career. People are shocked by his death and are paying tribute.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 30, 2025

Kannada Actor Umesh Passes Away at 80 battle of liver cancer after dharmendra death

Umesh (Image: Patrika)

Umesh Passes Away: While the nation and fans were in mourning following the demise of Dharmendra, another piece of shocking news has stunned the country. The renowned and veteran actor from the Kannada film industry, M.S. Umesh, has passed away. He bid farewell to the world at the age of 80. As soon as the news broke, his fans began sharing photos of their favourite actor and paying tribute to him.

Kannada Actor Umesh Passes Away

Actor Umesh had been battling cancer for a long time and succumbed to the illness on Sunday. According to media reports, a few days prior, the actor had fallen at his home, injuring his leg. He was admitted to the hospital for treatment of the injury. During the surgery, doctors discovered that the actor had liver cancer. Following this, his cancer treatment began, but he breathed his last on Sunday.

Umesh Worked in Over 400 Films

In his illustrious acting career, Umesh had worked in over 400 films. He not only made his mark in Kannada cinema but also shared the screen with many prominent stars of South Indian cinema, such as Rajinikanth. He was particularly known for his comedic roles.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Expresses Grief

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and MP, H.D. Kumaraswamy, also expressed deep sorrow over the passing of actor Umesh. He paid tribute to the actor on his 'X' (formerly Twitter) account, writing, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of the renowned comedian, Mr. M.S. Umesh. Umesh used to immerse audiences in a sea of laughter with his comedy. He was an actor who enriched the Kannada film industry."

Umesh began his remarkable journey in the film world as a child artist in B.R. Panthulu's film 'Makkala Rajya', marking his entry into Sandalwood. His notable films include 'Guru Shishyaru', 'Halu Jenu', 'Apoorva Sangama', and many other classic comedies, in which his characters are still remembered today. He also had the special opportunity to share the screen with all the major stars of Kannada cinema, including the legendary Dr. Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, and Anant Nag.

Actor's Last Rites to be Performed Today

Actor Umesh's daughter shared that the veteran artist's last rites will be performed on Sunday itself. She informed that they are taking her father's mortal remains from the hospital to their home, after which further details regarding the funeral will be shared. His passing has created a void in the film industry that will be difficult to fill. A wave of grief has swept through the industry.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

tollywood

Published on:

30 Nov 2025 03:24 pm

English News / Entertainment / Tollywood / Veteran Actor Umesh Dies After Dharmendra with Over 400 Films

Big News

View All

Tollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Renowned Cinematographer Soumyadeep Guin Found Dead by Hanging, Reportedly Battling Depression

Bengali Cinematographer Soumyadeep Guin suicide he hanged in house found dead body police investigation continues
Tollywood

Veteran Actress Tulasi Announces Retirement After Six Decades in Cinema

South Actress Tulasi Quit industry
Tollywood

Abhinay Kinger Dies: Famous Actor Passes Away at 44 Due to Serious Illness

Thulluvadho Ilamai actor Abhinay Kinger
Tollywood

From Riches to Rags… The Industry King Who Ate Off a ‘Golden Plate’, Went to Jail, Watch His Full Story in This Film

Tollywood

Dies Irae: Malayalam Horror Film Poised to Challenge the Reign of Hindi Cinema

साउथ की इस हॉरर फिल्म के आगे Thamma हुई पानी-पानी, आखिर क्यों 18 साल से कम उम्र वालों की एंट्री है बैन
Tollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.