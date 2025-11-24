Renowned Cinematographer Soumyadeep Guin Found Dead by Hanging, Reportedly Battling Depression

Soumyadeep Guin (Image: Patrika)
Soumyadeep Guin Dies: A very sad and shocking piece of news has emerged from the film industry. Soumyadeep Guin, known for his brilliant cinematography in Bengali films, has passed away. Affectionately called Vicky in the industry was found dead in his home on Sunday. Everyone was shocked as soon as the news of his death broke. People want to know what exactly happened that led Vicky to take such a step at the age of 40.
The heart-wrenching incident of Soumyadeep Guin's death came to light on Sunday afternoon. When family members tried to open the door to his room, they found Soumyadeep alias Vicky hanging from a noose. The police were immediately informed.
A police officer stated that Soumyadeep Guin's family recovered his body from the room around 12 PM. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter, examining all angles. At present, suicide cannot be ruled out. They will speak with his family soon to ascertain the cause of death.
The police officer said, "We have been informed by people close to him in the industry that he had not been getting the projects he was hoping for recently, due to which he was quite worried about his career. Some sources have also claimed that he was struggling with depression. However, these claims can only be confirmed after a thorough police investigation. Soumyadeep is survived by his wife and a young daughter. This loss is unbearable for the family."
