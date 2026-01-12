Yeison Jimenez Dies: Famous Singer Dies in Plane Crash, Industry Mourns

Shortly before the accident, the singer had given an interview in which Yeison stated that he was repeatedly receiving signs of his impending death. He said, "I dreamt three times that our plane was going to crash. In one dream, I saw that we had all died and the news of our death was being broadcast on TV." The singer explained that in his dreams, he saw the plane's wing break and the aircraft losing control. These dreams had frightened him so much that he even had to seek help from a psychologist.