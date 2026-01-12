Yeison Jimenez Dies: Famous Singer Dies in Plane Crash, Industry Mourns

Yeison Jimenez (Image: Patrika)
Shocking news continues to emerge from the industry. First, the body of famous singer Prashant Tamang was found in his home, which caused an uproar. Amidst this, news has now emerged of the death of famous Hollywood singer Yeison Jimenez, which has shaken the entire world. His death occurred in a plane crash, and the manner in which the 34-year-old singer bid farewell to the world is also extremely tragic. Grief has spread everywhere following this news. People are sharing his pictures on social media and paying tribute to the singer. Many are still in disbelief about how the singer's plane crashed and how he left everyone behind.
Colombian singer Yeison Jiménez was on his way to Medellín for a music concert. He took off from Pipa Airport in Colombia, but as the aircraft attempted to gain altitude, it experienced a technical malfunction. The plane quickly caught fire and crashed. The pilot, Captain Hernando Torres, and all six passengers on board, including the singer, died at the scene.
Shortly before the accident, the singer had given an interview in which Yeison stated that he was repeatedly receiving signs of his impending death. He said, "I dreamt three times that our plane was going to crash. In one dream, I saw that we had all died and the news of our death was being broadcast on TV." The singer explained that in his dreams, he saw the plane's wing break and the aircraft losing control. These dreams had frightened him so much that he even had to seek help from a psychologist.
Yeison had also recounted a previous incident where he had a narrow escape. He mentioned that once, just 14 seconds after takeoff, strange noises started coming from the engine. There was a large mountain in front of the aircraft, and the engines were failing. At that time, the singer said, "I thought about my unborn child. My baby was about to be born, and I was afraid I would never get to meet him." He remained in depression for four months after that accident, but this time, luck was not on his side.
Colombia's Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the tragic accident and ordered an investigation. Officials expressed deep sorrow over the incident. Following the news of Yeison Jiménez's death, his millions of fans and close friends are in shock. People are praying for the peace of his soul and saying that perhaps fate had warned him beforehand, but he could not avert his death despite wanting to.
