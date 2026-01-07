7 January 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

Hollywood News

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Divorce: Hollywood's Iconic Couple Splits After 19 Years

Hollywood's iconic couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have officially divorced. The couple married in 2006 and have two daughters.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 07, 2026

Nicole Kidman-Keith Urban Divorce

Image: Patrika

Nicole Kidman-Keith Urban Divorce: Hollywood's most beloved and iconic couple, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, have finally ended their 19-year-long marriage. The love story that began in 2005, followed by a beautiful wedding in 2006 and two lovely daughters, has now officially concluded.

Who will the daughters live with now?

With court proceedings held in Nashville on January 6, both decided to separate amicably without any alimony or child support. The custody of their daughters, Sunday Rose (17) and Faith Margaret (15), will primarily remain with Nicole, while Keith will visit them every other weekend. This means the daughters will spend 306 days of the year with Nicole, and Keith Urban will have them with him every other weekend.

This decision has surprised fans, as the couple, once considered perfect, has now chosen separate paths.

What did the report say?

According to the report, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have decided not to receive or pay child support, as both have a monthly income exceeding £100,000. They have also divided their assets by mutual consent, including investments, bank accounts, home furniture, appliances, vehicles, and other personal belongings. Whatever items each partner possesses will remain with them.

Furthermore, after the divorce, neither has claimed alimony or spousal support from the other. They will also bear their respective legal and court fees themselves.

As per the parenting plan, despite the divorce, both Nicole and Keith must maintain love, stability, and a good relationship for their daughters. They need to provide an environment where the children never feel that their family has fallen apart.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

07 Jan 2026 04:59 pm

English News / Entertainment / Hollywood News / Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Divorce: Hollywood's Iconic Couple Splits After 19 Years

Big News

View All

Hollywood News

Entertainment

Trending

Famous Chinese Singer Manhandles Fan, Pulls Hair and Shoves Them Down; Video Sparks Fear

Chinese Actor Singer Ling Chao Snatches Female Fan Phone He pulled her hair watch video people shocked
Hollywood News

James Ransone Dies: Acclaimed Actor Found Dead at Home

The Wire actor James Ransone at 46 cause of death confirmed as suicide by hanging
Entertainment

Famous Director and Wife Found Stabbed to Death in Home, Causing Panic

Hollywood News

K-Drama Actor Found Guilty of Friend's Murder, Sentenced to 12 Years

K-Drama Actor Murder friend
Hollywood News

K-Pop Star Hyuna Collapses on Stage After Losing 10kg in 30 Days, Concert Thrown into Chaos

30 दिन में 10 KG घटाने के बाद स्टेज पर K-Pop स्टार ह्यूना हुई धड़ाम, कॉन्सर्ट में मचा हड़कंप
Hollywood News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.