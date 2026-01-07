Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Divorce: Hollywood's Iconic Couple Splits After 19 Years

Image: Patrika
Nicole Kidman-Keith Urban Divorce: Hollywood's most beloved and iconic couple, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, have finally ended their 19-year-long marriage. The love story that began in 2005, followed by a beautiful wedding in 2006 and two lovely daughters, has now officially concluded.
With court proceedings held in Nashville on January 6, both decided to separate amicably without any alimony or child support. The custody of their daughters, Sunday Rose (17) and Faith Margaret (15), will primarily remain with Nicole, while Keith will visit them every other weekend. This means the daughters will spend 306 days of the year with Nicole, and Keith Urban will have them with him every other weekend.
This decision has surprised fans, as the couple, once considered perfect, has now chosen separate paths.
According to the report, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have decided not to receive or pay child support, as both have a monthly income exceeding £100,000. They have also divided their assets by mutual consent, including investments, bank accounts, home furniture, appliances, vehicles, and other personal belongings. Whatever items each partner possesses will remain with them.
Furthermore, after the divorce, neither has claimed alimony or spousal support from the other. They will also bear their respective legal and court fees themselves.
As per the parenting plan, despite the divorce, both Nicole and Keith must maintain love, stability, and a good relationship for their daughters. They need to provide an environment where the children never feel that their family has fallen apart.
