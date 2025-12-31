Famous Chinese Singer Manhandles Fan, Pulls Hair and Shoves Them Down; Video Sparks Fear

Ling Chao, a famous star of the Chinese pop scene, whom his fans affectionately call 'Didi', is currently embroiled in a serious controversy. Several videos of him getting into altercations and misbehaving with his fans at the airport are rapidly going viral on social media. He was seen pushing a person taking photos and then knocking him down. Immediately after, another video shows him pulling a female fan's hair and elbowing her.