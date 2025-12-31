31 December 2025,

Wednesday

Hollywood News

Famous Chinese Singer Manhandles Fan, Pulls Hair and Shoves Them Down; Video Sparks Fear

It is often seen that fans are desperate to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. Whether it's the airport or their home, they just want to capture them on camera, but what if that same celebrity becomes your enemy and starts attacking you while taking photos or making videos? A famous singer has done something similar.

Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 31, 2025

Chinese Actor Singer Ling Chao Snatches Female Fan Phone He pulled her hair watch video people shocked

Image: Patrika

Ling Chao, a famous star of the Chinese pop scene, whom his fans affectionately call 'Didi', is currently embroiled in a serious controversy. Several videos of him getting into altercations and misbehaving with his fans at the airport are rapidly going viral on social media. He was seen pushing a person taking photos and then knocking him down. Immediately after, another video shows him pulling a female fan's hair and elbowing her.

Everyone was shocked as soon as these videos surfaced. No one could believe it. How could love lead to such a terrible outcome? Following this incident, hashtags like "Ling Chao beats fans at the airport" started trending on Chinese social media platforms. Consequently, his management company had to quickly issue a clarification.

Famous Singer Ling Chao Snatches Female Fan's Phone

A video circulating on social media shows Ling Chao surrounded by a crowd and appearing very angry. When some people came very close to film him, Ling Chao, losing his temper, snatched a phone from one person's hand and pulled his hoodie. The person fell to the ground due to the push, after which Ling Chao's staff intervened and moved the singer away.

Uproar on Social Media

Another video, from a parking area, shows Ling Chao exiting a car and snatching a phone from a woman standing nearby, throwing it away, and also pulling her hair during the incident. Following the emergence of these visuals, Ling Chao is facing serious accusations of physical violence and inappropriate behaviour.

Management Company's Defence: "She was a stalker"
As the controversy escalated, Ling Chao's agency released an official statement. The agency completely denied the assault allegations, stating that Ling Chao only snatched the phone, which resulted in a broken screen, but he did not injure anyone.

Singer Ling Chao's Team Provides Explanation

The agency revealed that the woman involved in the incident was a 'Saisheng'. In China, this term is used for obsessive fans (stalkers) who repeatedly violate the privacy of celebrities and follow them. The statement mentioned that a reconciliation has now been reached between both parties, and an agreement has been made regarding compensation for the broken phone.

Who is Ling Chao?

24-year-old Ling Chao gained fame in 2018 through the popular survival show 'Idol Producer'. Although he did not make it to the final lineup, he later debuted as a member of the C-pop boy group 'ONER' and built a strong fan following.

Even though the agency has labelled this as a case of stalkers, a debate has erupted on social media regarding whether such violent behaviour is befitting of a celebrity in a public place.

Published on:

31 Dec 2025 12:47 pm

English News / Entertainment / Hollywood News / Famous Chinese Singer Manhandles Fan, Pulls Hair and Shoves Them Down; Video Sparks Fear

