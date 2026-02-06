Kristen Stewart Hints at Leaving US Over Trump Policies

Kristen Stewart–Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia)
Kristen Stewart Lashes out at Donald Trump: Hollywood actress and filmmaker Kristen Stewart is once again in the headlines for her candid statements. Kristen, who openly expresses her views on social and political issues, has recently hinted that she might consider leaving America. She states that she neither feels safe in the current environment nor is she able to find creative freedom. Let's find out what the actress has said.
Kristen Stewart, who gained worldwide recognition with the 'Twilight' series, is now not just an actress but has also made a name for herself as a sensitive filmmaker. In a recent interview, questioning the political and social atmosphere in America, she said that working here is no longer comfortable for her.
In a conversation with the British newspaper 'The Times of London', Kristen explicitly stated that she does not feel free while living in America. She hinted that the current system is limiting the expression of artists. When asked if she sees herself working in America in the future, her answer was that it is unlikely.
Kristen believes that the most important thing for an artist is the freedom to express and showcase their thoughts without fear. According to her, this freedom is gradually disappearing in America, suffocating creative people.
In the interview, Kristen Stewart also expressed her displeasure with former US President Donald Trump and his policies. She said that during Trump's tenure, truth and facts were undermined, which affected both society and art. The actress states that when politics begins to distort the truth, the responsibility of artists increases even more, but working in such an environment becomes extremely difficult.
Regarding the question of leaving America, Kristen also hinted that she is considering settling in Europe. She believes that filmmakers and artists have more creative freedom in Europe. Kristen has been a part of many international and independent projects before and feels more comfortable in such cinema. According to her, European cinema is experimental, and artists are given the freedom to take risks, which aligns with her way of thinking and working.
