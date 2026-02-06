6 February 2026,

Friday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Gold Silver Price Today

Rashifal

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Hollywood News

Kristen Stewart Hints at Leaving US Over Trump Policies

Kristen Stewart Lashes Out at Donald Trump: American actress and filmmaker Kristen Stewart has recently hinted at leaving the country. She has attacked the policies of the Trump administration.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 06, 2026

Kristen Stewart Lashes on Donald Trump

Kristen Stewart–Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia)

Kristen Stewart Lashes out at Donald Trump: Hollywood actress and filmmaker Kristen Stewart is once again in the headlines for her candid statements. Kristen, who openly expresses her views on social and political issues, has recently hinted that she might consider leaving America. She states that she neither feels safe in the current environment nor is she able to find creative freedom. Let's find out what the actress has said.

Has Made a Mark as a Filmmaker

Kristen Stewart, who gained worldwide recognition with the 'Twilight' series, is now not just an actress but has also made a name for herself as a sensitive filmmaker. In a recent interview, questioning the political and social atmosphere in America, she said that working here is no longer comfortable for her.

Accusation of Crisis in Creative Freedom

In a conversation with the British newspaper 'The Times of London', Kristen explicitly stated that she does not feel free while living in America. She hinted that the current system is limiting the expression of artists. When asked if she sees herself working in America in the future, her answer was that it is unlikely.

Kristen believes that the most important thing for an artist is the freedom to express and showcase their thoughts without fear. According to her, this freedom is gradually disappearing in America, suffocating creative people.

Sharp Jibe at Trump's Rule

In the interview, Kristen Stewart also expressed her displeasure with former US President Donald Trump and his policies. She said that during Trump's tenure, truth and facts were undermined, which affected both society and art. The actress states that when politics begins to distort the truth, the responsibility of artists increases even more, but working in such an environment becomes extremely difficult.

Inclination Towards Europe

Regarding the question of leaving America, Kristen also hinted that she is considering settling in Europe. She believes that filmmakers and artists have more creative freedom in Europe. Kristen has been a part of many international and independent projects before and feels more comfortable in such cinema. According to her, European cinema is experimental, and artists are given the freedom to take risks, which aligns with her way of thinking and working.

Catch the latest entertainment news, bollywood celebrity updates, movie reviews, and trending stories from Bollywood and beyond on Patrika.

Share the news:

Published on:

06 Feb 2026 03:28 pm

News / Entertainment / Hollywood News / Kristen Stewart Hints at Leaving US Over Trump Policies

Big News

View All

Hollywood News

Entertainment

Trending

Yeison Jimenez Dies: Famous Singer Dies in Plane Crash, Industry Mourns

Yeison Jimenez Death at 34 in Plane Crash with 6 people also died Hours Before Concert
Hollywood News

US Influencer Kristy Scott Files for Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage, Shocking Reason Revealed

Kristy Scott-Desmond Scott
Hollywood News

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Divorce: Hollywood's Iconic Couple Splits After 19 Years

Nicole Kidman-Keith Urban Divorce
Hollywood News

Famous Chinese Singer Manhandles Fan, Pulls Hair and Shoves Them Down; Video Sparks Fear

Chinese Actor Singer Ling Chao Snatches Female Fan Phone He pulled her hair watch video people shocked
Hollywood News

James Ransone Dies: Acclaimed Actor Found Dead at Home

The Wire actor James Ransone at 46 cause of death confirmed as suicide by hanging
Entertainment
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.