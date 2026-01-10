US Influencer Kristy Scott Files for Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage, Shocking Reason Revealed

Earlier, on their 10th wedding anniversary, Christy and Desmond shared how they have kept their relationship strong. In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, they said that they have been best friends since the very beginning. Both believe that maintaining love in a relationship, sharing laughter, keeping things light, and finding humor even in everyday life are the secrets to their success. They also mentioned that they hardly realized how ten years passed by, as they truly grew up together. Their last video together was posted on December 10, 2025.