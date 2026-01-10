US Influencer Kristy Scott Files for Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage, Shocking Reason Revealed

Kristy Scott Divorce (Image: Instagram)
American influencer Kristy Scott, who has won millions of hearts with her fun chemistry and high-heel stunt videos on social media, has decided to end her 11-year marriage. This decision has surprised everyone. The reason behind breaking ties with Desmond Scott, who appeared as the 'perfect husband' in the eyes of fans, is shocking.
According to court records from Harris County, Texas, Kristy Scott has cited her husband's 'infidelity' as the reason for the divorce. The couple met when they were just 14 years old. They got married in 2014 and have two children.
Kristy Scott became famous with her husband Desmond Scott by creating fun and unique videos. These included running in high heels, trying cartwheels, or testing heels in different locations.
Christy has millions of followers worldwide—around 16 million on TikTok, 9.5 million on Instagram, and 4.9 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.
Earlier, on their 10th wedding anniversary, Christy and Desmond shared how they have kept their relationship strong. In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, they said that they have been best friends since the very beginning. Both believe that maintaining love in a relationship, sharing laughter, keeping things light, and finding humor even in everyday life are the secrets to their success. They also mentioned that they hardly realized how ten years passed by, as they truly grew up together. Their last video together was posted on December 10, 2025.
According to a report by TMZ, Christy says that after this betrayal, there is no possibility of saving the relationship. The same has been revealed in court documents obtained by TMZ from Harris County, Texas. Reports suggest that the couple will soon stop living together as husband and wife. According to reports, Christy submitted the divorce-related paperwork on December 30, 2025.
