10 January 2026,

Saturday

Hollywood News

US Influencer Kristy Scott Files for Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage, Shocking Reason Revealed

American social media star Kristy Scott has filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage, leaving fans stunned. The reason for the divorce is also shocking.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 10, 2026

Kristy Scott-Desmond Scott

Kristy Scott Divorce (Image: Instagram)

American influencer Kristy Scott, who has won millions of hearts with her fun chemistry and high-heel stunt videos on social media, has decided to end her 11-year marriage. This decision has surprised everyone. The reason behind breaking ties with Desmond Scott, who appeared as the 'perfect husband' in the eyes of fans, is shocking.

Reason for Divorce Revealed

According to court records from Harris County, Texas, Kristy Scott has cited her husband's 'infidelity' as the reason for the divorce. The couple met when they were just 14 years old. They got married in 2014 and have two children.

Kristy Scott became famous with her husband Desmond Scott by creating fun and unique videos. These included running in high heels, trying cartwheels, or testing heels in different locations.

Christy has millions of followers worldwide—around 16 million on TikTok, 9.5 million on Instagram, and 4.9 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Last Video

Earlier, on their 10th wedding anniversary, Christy and Desmond shared how they have kept their relationship strong. In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, they said that they have been best friends since the very beginning. Both believe that maintaining love in a relationship, sharing laughter, keeping things light, and finding humor even in everyday life are the secrets to their success. They also mentioned that they hardly realized how ten years passed by, as they truly grew up together. Their last video together was posted on December 10, 2025.

Petition for divorce

According to a report by TMZ, Christy says that after this betrayal, there is no possibility of saving the relationship. The same has been revealed in court documents obtained by TMZ from Harris County, Texas. Reports suggest that the couple will soon stop living together as husband and wife. According to reports, Christy submitted the divorce-related paperwork on December 30, 2025.

