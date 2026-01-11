11 January 2026,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

Bollywood

Haq: This Film on Infidelity and Two Marriages Becomes an OTT Trend

This 2-hour and 11-minute film, 'Haq', which portrays the complex relationships and pain of love, marriage, and infidelity, has become the audience's first choice.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 11, 2026

इमरान हाशमी यामी गौतम हक

Image: X

In the world of OTT, films and series trend every day, but these days only one film has created a sensation. The film 'Haq', which portrays the complex relationships and pain of love, marriage, and infidelity, has resonated so much with the audience that it has reached the third position on Netflix's top trending list. This film, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, remains in the spotlight due to its truthfulness and powerful storyline.

This Film About Infidelity and Two Marriages Becomes an OTT Trend

This 2-hour and 11-minute film is based on the lives of lawyer Ahmed Khan (Emraan Hashmi) and Shazia Bano (Yami Gautam Dhar). Ahmed likes Shazia, and they get married. They have three children and a happy married life, but the story takes a turn when Ahmed receives news about the death of his first girlfriend, Saira's husband. Without informing Shazia, Ahmed marries Saira for a second time and brings her home. Shazia's world shatters, and a long and painful legal battle for her 'Haq' in court begins.

No Unnecessary Songs or Drama

It is worth noting that Emraan Hashmi is known for his intense acting, but in 'Haq', he showcases a different and mature side. Meanwhile, Yami Gautam has once again proven with her acting why she is considered one of the finest actresses today. Most interestingly, Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt also praised Yami's performance after watching the film and declared herself a fan. Directed by Suparn Verma, the film's greatest strength is its 'realistic approach'.

The film does not feature any unnecessary songs or melodrama; instead, the dialogues strike a chord directly with the heart. The sharp arguments between the characters in the courtroom scenes keep the audience engaged until the very end. Furthermore, the film 'Haq' has received a very positive response from audiences and critics alike. So, if you enjoy films that delve into the depths of relationships and legal intricacies, 'Haq' is an excellent option for you. You can watch it on Netflix from the comfort of your home.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

11 Jan 2026 04:18 pm

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Haq: This Film on Infidelity and Two Marriages Becomes an OTT Trend

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Box Office Shock! 'The RajaSaab' Faces Tension with 50% Drop, 'Dhurandhar' Still Ahead in Pace

‘द राजा साब’ की बढ़ी टेंशन, ‘धुरंधर’
Bollywood

Is Shahid Kapoor’s ‘O Romeo’ Based on Hussain Ustara? Details Inside

Who is Hussain Ustra shahid kapoor in o romeo alleged based on this gangster real life story
Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's Fierce Avatar Creates Buzz, 'O'Romeo' Teaser Promises Thrills

Shahid Kapoor starrer O'Romeo Teaser Out
Bollywood

Desi Songs Enter World Club, 'Roja' Secures Spot in 'Top 10 Best Soundtracks', Shattering International Records

देसी गानों ने वर्ल्ड क्लब में मारी एंट्री, 'रोजा' ने दुनिया के '10 बेस्ट साउंडट्रैक' में बनाई जगह, टुटे इंटरनेशनल रिकॉर्ड
Bollywood

Akshay Kumar's 'Bhoot Bangla' Release Delayed to Avoid Clash with 'Dhurandhar 2'

Dhurandhar 2 vs Bhooth Bangla
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.