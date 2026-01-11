Haq: This Film on Infidelity and Two Marriages Becomes an OTT Trend

The film does not feature any unnecessary songs or melodrama; instead, the dialogues strike a chord directly with the heart. The sharp arguments between the characters in the courtroom scenes keep the audience engaged until the very end. Furthermore, the film 'Haq' has received a very positive response from audiences and critics alike. So, if you enjoy films that delve into the depths of relationships and legal intricacies, 'Haq' is an excellent option for you. You can watch it on Netflix from the comfort of your home.