Haq: This Film on Infidelity and Two Marriages Becomes an OTT Trend

In the world of OTT, films and series trend every day, but these days only one film has created a sensation. The film 'Haq', which portrays the complex relationships and pain of love, marriage, and infidelity, has resonated so much with the audience that it has reached the third position on Netflix's top trending list. This film, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, remains in the spotlight due to its truthfulness and powerful storyline.
This 2-hour and 11-minute film is based on the lives of lawyer Ahmed Khan (Emraan Hashmi) and Shazia Bano (Yami Gautam Dhar). Ahmed likes Shazia, and they get married. They have three children and a happy married life, but the story takes a turn when Ahmed receives news about the death of his first girlfriend, Saira's husband. Without informing Shazia, Ahmed marries Saira for a second time and brings her home. Shazia's world shatters, and a long and painful legal battle for her 'Haq' in court begins.
It is worth noting that Emraan Hashmi is known for his intense acting, but in 'Haq', he showcases a different and mature side. Meanwhile, Yami Gautam has once again proven with her acting why she is considered one of the finest actresses today. Most interestingly, Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt also praised Yami's performance after watching the film and declared herself a fan. Directed by Suparn Verma, the film's greatest strength is its 'realistic approach'.
The film does not feature any unnecessary songs or melodrama; instead, the dialogues strike a chord directly with the heart. The sharp arguments between the characters in the courtroom scenes keep the audience engaged until the very end. Furthermore, the film 'Haq' has received a very positive response from audiences and critics alike. So, if you enjoy films that delve into the depths of relationships and legal intricacies, 'Haq' is an excellent option for you. You can watch it on Netflix from the comfort of your home.
