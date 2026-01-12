Prashant Tamang Funeral: Huge Crowds Gather for Final Farewell, Fans in Tears

Prashant Tamang, a native of Darjeeling, created history by winning 'Indian Idol'. Prashant Tamang sang many superhit songs in both Hindi and Nepali languages. Expressing his condolences, MP Raju Bista said, "The departure of Prashant Tamang is an irreparable loss for the country, the state, and our hills. There was a time when his voice united the entire Gorkha community. His contribution will always be remembered." It is to be noted that Prashant will be cremated with full honours at his native place. With his departure, the music world and the hills have lost a shining star.