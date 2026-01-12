12 January 2026,

Monday

Prashant Tamang Funeral: Huge Crowds Gather for Final Farewell, Fans in Tears

A huge crowd has gathered for the final viewing of Prashant Tamang, with people becoming emotional as they arrived to join in remembering him.

2 min read
Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 12, 2026

प्रशांत तामांग के अंतिम दर्शन को उमड़ा जनसैलाब, रो पड़े फैंस, हर आंख हुई नम

(Source: X @SuboSrivastava)

The mortal remains of famous singer and actor Prashant Tamang, winner of 'Indian Idol' Season 3 and who ruled millions of hearts with his melodious voice, were brought to Bagdogra Airport from Delhi on Monday. It is to be noted that as soon as his coffin reached the airport, the patience of his family members and fans present there broke, and screams and cries erupted everywhere. Also, seeing the relatives cry, everyone present there became emotional, and the entire atmosphere became mournful.

Fans wept, every eye became moist

Prashant Tamang suddenly passed away on Sunday in the nation's capital Delhi due to a heart attack, and as soon as the news of his death spread, mourning spread in his native place Darjeeling and surrounding hilly areas. Not only this, Prashant was not just a brilliant singer, but he had also recently showcased his acting prowess in the famous web series 'Paatal Lok-2'.

It is to be noted that a large crowd gathered at Bagdogra Airport to bid a final farewell and pay tribute to Prashant Tamang. Many politicians including Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, GTA Chief Executive Anit Thapa, and MLA Neeraj Zimba, along with his fans, paid their respects by offering flowers on his mortal remains.

Prashant Tamang created history by winning 'Indian Idol'

Prashant Tamang, a native of Darjeeling, created history by winning 'Indian Idol'. Prashant Tamang sang many superhit songs in both Hindi and Nepali languages. Expressing his condolences, MP Raju Bista said, "The departure of Prashant Tamang is an irreparable loss for the country, the state, and our hills. There was a time when his voice united the entire Gorkha community. His contribution will always be remembered." It is to be noted that Prashant will be cremated with full honours at his native place. With his departure, the music world and the hills have lost a shining star.

Published on:

12 Jan 2026 04:24 pm

News / Entertainment / Prashant Tamang Funeral: Huge Crowds Gather for Final Farewell, Fans in Tears

