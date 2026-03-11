Reel Star Arun Tupe Dies, Body Found at Home

Reel star Arun Tupe dies suddenly (Photo: Arun Tupe Instagram)
Maharashtra's famous reel star and social media influencer Arun Tupe passed away on Tuesday (March 10). He was found unconscious in his home, after which he was immediately taken to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead after examination. Just 24 hours earlier, Arun had shared his last reel. At that time, no one could have imagined that it would be Arun's final video.
Arun Tupe's sudden death has sent waves of grief through his family, friends, and followers. Notably, he had posted a new reel on Instagram
just 24 hours before his death, and the news of his demise came out the very next day. However, the exact cause of death will only be known after the post-mortem report is received.
According to information received, Arun Tupe, a resident of the Balaji Nagar area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, was found dead in his home on Tuesday. His family rushed him to a nearby hospital, but by then, Arun had already bid farewell to the world.
Currently, his body has been sent to the government hospital in Ghati for a post-mortem. Police and doctors state that the exact cause of death will only be clarified after the post-mortem report is received.
It is being reported that Arun had a history of epilepsy (fits). However, whether his death was due to this or some other reason will only become clear after the investigation.
Arun Tupe was very popular among the youth for his comedy and social message reels. He had millions of followers on Instagram, who eagerly awaited his every video. As soon as the news of his death broke, fans flooded his last reel with numerous comments, offering tributes and messages of condolence. Many of his close friends and relatives have stated that Arun's sudden departure is extremely shocking and tragic for everyone. Relatives and fans are visiting his home to pay their respects.
Now, all eyes are on the post-mortem report, which will reveal the true cause of Arun Tupe's death. The police are currently investigating the matter thoroughly.
Prior to this, reel star Prathamesh Kadam passed away on January 26. It was reported that he had been ill for about a month. The mother-son duo of Prathamesh and his mother, Pragya Kadam, were quite popular on social media. Their videos were watched by millions. After Prathamesh's death, his family consists of his mother and a younger sister.
Losing two young and talented influencers one after another has cast a pall of grief over Maharashtra's social media landscape, with people expressing deep sorrow over the incidents.
