'Bigg Boss' Contestant Stranded in Dubai After Nearby Explosion, Shares Video

Bigg Boss 16 fame Manya Singh stranded in Dubai: The major conflict between Israel, America, and Iran in the Middle East is now proving to be life-threatening for common people. After the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei, the situation has become even more uncontrollable on the fourth day of the war, March 3. Amidst this intense tension, another major piece of news is emerging. A star is stranded in Dubai. An explosion occurred near her hotel. She has shared a video expressing her fear. This is none other than former Miss India Runner-up and 'Bigg Boss' fame Manya Singh.