'Bigg Boss' Contestant Stranded in Dubai After Nearby Explosion, Shares Video

Bigg Boss Fame Manya Singh Trapped in Dubai
Bigg Boss 16 fame Manya Singh stranded in Dubai: The major conflict between Israel, America, and Iran in the Middle East is now proving to be life-threatening for common people. After the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei, the situation has become even more uncontrollable on the fourth day of the war, March 3. Amidst this intense tension, another major piece of news is emerging. A star is stranded in Dubai. An explosion occurred near her hotel. She has shared a video expressing her fear. This is none other than former Miss India Runner-up and 'Bigg Boss' fame Manya Singh.
Manya Singh had gone to the UAE on February 26 to attend a college conference as a speaker. Little did she know that her trip would turn into a nightmare. Manya stated that she was scheduled to take a flight back to India from Abu Dhabi on February 28, but flights were suddenly cancelled due to the airspace closure.
Manya said, "I was at the airport when I heard the sounds of explosions. I could see missiles flying in the sky, which terrified me. The situation worsened when a loud explosion occurred in the hotel right opposite the one I was staying in. I am alone and very scared."
The difficulties for stranded passengers in Dubai are not abating. Manya informed that her international SIM and network have stopped working. She is completely reliant on the hotel's Wi-Fi and is trying to contact the Indian Embassy via WhatsApp. The streets are deserted, and local authorities have strictly advised people to stay indoors.
Manya said emotionally that her family in India is in a state of panic, watching the news on television. They are calling her every moment to check on her well-being. With approximately 350 international flights cancelled on Sunday, thousands of passengers, including Manya, are stranded there, and no one knows when they will be able to return home.
Manya Singh is not the only celebrity stranded amidst this conflict. Badminton star P.V. Sindhu, actresses Sonal Chauhan, Esha Gupta, Nargis Fakhri, South superstar Ajith Kumar, and Erica Fernandes are also in the UAE. Although these stars have informed about their safety through social media, the escalating scope of the war has heightened everyone's concerns. Currently, everyone is praying for the end of this terrifying situation and a safe return to their homeland.
