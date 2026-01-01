1 January 2026,

Thursday

Famous TV Actor Arjun Bijlani's Father-in-Law Passes Away on New Year's Day

While the entire country is celebrating the New Year, a pall of gloom has descended upon the home of famous actor Arjun Bijlani. His father-in-law has passed away.

2 min read
Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 01, 2026

Arjun Bijlani Father In Law Rakesh Chandra Swami Passed Away suddenly at 73

Arjun Bijlani (Image: Patrika)

New Year's Day proved to be extremely unfortunate for TV actor Arjun Bijlani. Arjun and his wife Neha Swami, who had gone to Dubai to celebrate the New Year, had to cut short their vacation and return to Mumbai in a hurry. Arjun's father-in-law, Rakesh Chandra Swami, passed away at the age of 73. This news has created a stir on social media, with everyone offering condolences to their favourite actor.

Arjun Bijlani's Father-in-Law Passes Away

According to family sources, the entire incident was sudden and shocking. Rakesh Chandra Swami was perfectly fine on Monday evening and was preparing to have dinner when he suddenly suffered a brain stroke. He was immediately rushed to Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai, where his condition was critical. Consequently, he was placed on a ventilator in the ICU.

A family member stated, "This is a profound shock for all of us. Neha and Arjun met him before catching their flight to Dubai, and he was in perfect health then. No one could have ever imagined that something like this would happen within a few hours. The entire family is still struggling to come to terms with this reality."

Father-in-law was like a father to Arjun

As soon as Arjun and Neha received the news of their father-in-law's critical condition, they both flew back from Dubai to Mumbai on Tuesday and have been at the hospital since. Arjun's father passed away many years ago, so he was very close to his father-in-law and considered him like his own father.

Neha's Emotional Post

On the last Father's Day, Neha had shared a heartwarming post for her father, which is now going viral on social media. She had written, "My Daddy, I have always admired how you managed our family and gave us love. I always hoped Arjun would learn a lot from you. Your strength, your patience. A father's love is the foundation of a family."

Published on:

01 Jan 2026 04:19 pm

English News / Entertainment / TV News / Famous TV Actor Arjun Bijlani's Father-in-Law Passes Away on New Year's Day

