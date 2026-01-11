Indian Idol 3 Winner Prashant Tamang Found Dead at Home

Prashant Tamang (Image: Patrika)
A very sad and shocking piece of news has emerged from the music fraternity today. Famous singer and actor Prashant Tamang has passed away. He was found dead in his Delhi residence on the morning of January 11, 2026. As soon as this news broke, everyone was stunned. People are remembering their favourite singer and paying tribute.
The death of singer Prashant Tamang has been confirmed by his close friend Amit Paul and film producer Rajesh Ghatani. The exact cause of death is not yet clear. According to India Today, Tamang was found dead at his residence. While the cause of his death has not been revealed, preliminary reports suggest that the singer showed signs of a heart attack, which led to his death. However, official medical confirmation is awaited.
Prashant Tamang was born in 1982 in Darjeeling, West Bengal. His story was no less than a screenplay. He was of Nepali origin and was considered the pride of the Gurkha community. He had a passion for music since childhood, but due to family responsibilities, he joined the Kolkata Police as a constable. He often sang in the police orchestra.
The year 2007 proved to be the biggest turning point in Prashant's life. When he stepped onto the stage of 'Indian Idol', no one thought that this shy boy who wore a police uniform would one day become the heartbeat of the entire nation. His simplicity and heart-touching voice made him the winner. His victory was celebrated from Darjeeling and Sikkim to Nepal.
Prashant not only took Hindi but also Nepali music to new heights. He also acted in several famous Nepali films and gave countless hit songs. Everyone is shocked by his sudden demise. His fans and friends are remembering him and paying tribute.
