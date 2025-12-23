Fact Check: Tanya Mittal to marry in February? Know the truth of the news

Tanya Mittal (Image: Patrika)
Tanya Mittal, a prominent contestant from 'Bigg Boss 19', has once again become a topic of discussion. This time, the reason is not a new project, but news of her marriage. For the past few days, various discussions have been circulating on social media regarding Tanya's wedding, causing a stir among her fans. It is being said that Tanya is set to tie the knot in February. There is even speculation about Tanya’s groom. Let's find out how much truth there is to this news...
The news of Tanya Mittal's marriage in February originated from the social media platform 'Reddit'. A post is rapidly going viral on the platform with the title, "Tanya Mittal is getting married in February." The post also asks users if anyone knows who the groom might be?
As soon as this post surfaced, netizens began speculating. Social media was abuzz, with everyone naming the groom according to their own assumptions. One user jokingly wrote, "The groom is Amaal Mallik, congratulations!" Another user claimed he is a local leader. A third wrote, "Whoever it is, he must be rich." However, the truth behind these claims remains a mystery. There has been no official confirmation of the marriage from Tanya or her team, so for now, it is being considered merely a rumour.
It is worth noting that during her stay in the Bigg Boss 19 house, Tanya Mittal spoke openly about her personal life and marriage. She shared with Salman Khan that her parents wanted her to get married at a very young age. However, Tanya had asked them for time for her career. Now that she has established herself and is settled, it is being said that she is looking for a suitable life partner.
Amidst the marriage rumours, Tanya is fully focused on her work. She was recently seen shooting her sixth advertisement in Mumbai. Sharing a clip from a boat, she humorously captioned it, "Shooting my sixth ad film today, who needs an annual supply of these body lotions?" The video of this has also gone viral rapidly.
