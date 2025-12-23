Fact Check: Tanya Mittal to marry in February? Know the truth of the news

As soon as this post surfaced, netizens began speculating. Social media was abuzz, with everyone naming the groom according to their own assumptions. One user jokingly wrote, "The groom is Amaal Mallik, congratulations!" Another user claimed he is a local leader. A third wrote, "Whoever it is, he must be rich." However, the truth behind these claims remains a mystery. There has been no official confirmation of the marriage from Tanya or her team, so for now, it is being considered merely a rumour.