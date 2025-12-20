20 December 2025,

Saturday

Entertainment

Cyber Fraud: Actor Gajendra Singh Chauhan, ‘Yudhishthir’ from ‘Mahabharat’ falls victim to online scam

Mahabharat's 'Yudhishthir' has been a victim of cyber fraud. Scammers withdrew ₹98,000 from the actor's bank account. Read the full story to know more.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 20, 2025

Gajendra Singh Chauhan Cyber Fraud

Actor Gajendra Singh Chauhan (Image: Actor's Instagram)

Actor Gajendra Singh Chauhan, who gained recognition for his role as 'Yudhisthir' in the famous TV show 'Mahabharat', has fallen victim to cyber fraud. Online fraudsters siphoned off approximately ₹98,000 from his bank account. However, the good news is that the actor acted wisely and immediately filed a complaint, after which the entire amount was recovered due to swift police action.

Actor Falls for Cheap Dry Fruits Offer

According to information, on December 10, Gajendra Singh Chauhan was scrolling through Facebook. He then noticed an advertisement in the name of D-Mart, claiming to offer dry fruits at very low prices. Intrigued by the offer, he clicked on the link and attempted to make a purchase. During this process, he was asked for his bank account OTP, which he shared, mistaking it for a verification step. This was the mistake, and just seconds after sharing the OTP, he received a message on his phone stating that ₹98,000 had been debited from his account.

In response, the actor immediately went to Oshiwara Police Station and lodged a complaint about the cyber fraud. Upon receiving the complaint, the police's cyber team sprang into action. Under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Chavan and Inspector Anand Pagare, PSI Sharad Deore, ASI Ashok Konde, and Constable Vikram Sarnob began efforts to recover the defrauded amount.

The cyber cell investigation revealed that the money was being transferred from 'Razorpay' to 'Croma'. The team immediately placed a hold on the funds and successfully recovered the entire amount, depositing it back into Gajendra Chauhan's account.

Actor Appeals to the Public

Following the incident, actor Gajendra Singh Chauhan appealed to the public, stating, "Do not fall for cheap offers and heavy discounts. Many such advertisements seen on social media are fake and directly lead to cyber fraud."

He warned people to contact the police or the cyber helpline 1930 without delay if they become victims of online fraud.

The Government of India and the police are also continuously running awareness campaigns. The public is urged not to click on any unknown links and absolutely not to share OTPs, as this is the biggest weapon of fraudsters.

Entertainment / Cyber Fraud: Actor Gajendra Singh Chauhan, 'Yudhishthir' from 'Mahabharat' falls victim to online scam

