Cyber Fraud: Actor Gajendra Singh Chauhan, ‘Yudhishthir’ from ‘Mahabharat’ falls victim to online scam

According to information, on December 10, Gajendra Singh Chauhan was scrolling through Facebook. He then noticed an advertisement in the name of D-Mart, claiming to offer dry fruits at very low prices. Intrigued by the offer, he clicked on the link and attempted to make a purchase. During this process, he was asked for his bank account OTP, which he shared, mistaking it for a verification step. This was the mistake, and just seconds after sharing the OTP, he received a message on his phone stating that ₹98,000 had been debited from his account.