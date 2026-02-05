5 February 2026,

Thursday

5 Bollywood Stars on Lawrence Gang's 'Hit List', Fear Prevents Complaints, Police Reveal

A senior police official stated that no film personality has formally lodged a complaint with the police so far due to the prevailing atmosphere of fear.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 05, 2026

Rohit Shetty Bishnoi gang threat

Mumbai's film industry is once again grappling with an atmosphere of fear and terror. The Bollywood fraternity is in a state of panic due to the activation of Shubham Lonkar, a close associate of incarcerated notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and a fugitive criminal. According to sources within the Mumbai Police, Lonkar has targeted at least five prominent personalities from the film industry, issuing them threatening phone calls demanding extortion money.

Are the Stars Silenced by Fear?

Surprisingly, due to fear allegedly instilled by the Bishnoi gang, none of the film personalities has so far filed an official complaint with the police. A senior police official said the authorities had received intelligence inputs suggesting that several prominent film stars had been issued threat calls, but their fear was preventing them from approaching the police. The official added that in the absence of formal complaints, taking concrete action remained difficult.

Firing at Rohit Shetty's Bungalow Was Called a 'Trailer'

Last Sunday (February 1st), late at night, an assailant on a motorcycle fired five rounds at the Juhu residence of renowned director Rohit Shetty. Shubham Lonkar's name emerged as the mastermind in this case.

Following this incident, a purported social media post by Shubham Lonkar came into the possession of the police. In this post, he openly threatened Shetty and the Bollywood industry. Lonkar wrote in the post, "Ram-Ram, Jai Bajrang Bali. We had told Rohit Shetty multiple times through messages not to interfere in our work, but he did not understand. This was just a 'trailer'. If he still doesn't listen, the next bullet will not be fired outside his house, but directly into his chest. This is a warning to the entire Bollywood, mend your ways while there is still time."

However, in his statement to the police, Rohit Shetty has categorically denied receiving any threatening calls or messages. Despite this, the police are taking the incident very seriously, and additional measures are being taken to ensure the security of film personalities. Several teams have been formed to investigate the matter and are conducting raids across the country to apprehend the accused.

IFTDA Demands Chief Minister's Intervention

The Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) has strongly condemned the attack. The association has written a letter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, demanding his personal intervention. IFTDA stated that such incidents create an atmosphere of insecurity in the film industry, which is unacceptable.

Published on:

05 Feb 2026 03:08 pm

News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / 5 Bollywood Stars on Lawrence Gang's 'Hit List', Fear Prevents Complaints, Police Reveal

