5 Bollywood Stars on Lawrence Gang's 'Hit List', Fear Prevents Complaints, Police Reveal

Following this incident, a purported social media post by Shubham Lonkar came into the possession of the police. In this post, he openly threatened Shetty and the Bollywood industry. Lonkar wrote in the post, "Ram-Ram, Jai Bajrang Bali. We had told Rohit Shetty multiple times through messages not to interfere in our work, but he did not understand. This was just a 'trailer'. If he still doesn't listen, the next bullet will not be fired outside his house, but directly into his chest. This is a warning to the entire Bollywood, mend your ways while there is still time."