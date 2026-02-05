Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Jam Ends After 32 Hours; Government Takes Decisive Action

This rescue operation was extremely challenging due to the presence of a highly flammable gas, Propylene, in the tanker. Following the accident, the lanes heading towards Mumbai remained completely closed for over 24 hours. Fire brigade teams continuously sprayed water to prevent any untoward incidents. The operation involved a collaborative effort by the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), Pune Police, IRB Police, ONGC experts, CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), Fire Service, and local volunteers. The tanker was righted and removed from the expressway with the help of three cranes.