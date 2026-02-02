2 February 2026,

Monday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Mumbai

Good news for Mumbai local commuters! Four new trains announced, know routes and timetable

Mumbai Local Train: Minor changes have been made to the timings of some currently running local trains due to the inclusion of these new services in the Mumbai suburban rail network.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 02, 2026

Mumbai Local train Update

Mumbai local train update (Photo: IANS)

Good news for the millions of passengers travelling on the Mumbai suburban rail network. With the aim of enhancing passenger convenience and further strengthening suburban connectivity, Western Railway has decided to start four additional 12-coach non-AC local train services from Sunday. With the addition of these new services, the total number of local trains on the Mumbai suburban section of Western Railway has increased from 1406 to 1410.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the new local trains have become possible after the completion of the construction work for the sixth railway line between Kandivali and Borivali.

As soon as the sixth line became operational, long-distance trains running between Borivali and Bandra Terminus were shifted to the fifth and sixth lines. This has led to better coordination in the operation of local and mail-express trains and a significant improvement in operational efficiency.

Out of the four new suburban services being introduced, two will run in the up direction and two in the down direction. All these trains will operate on the slow line. In the up direction, one local will depart from Bhayandar for Bandra at 11:39 AM, while another will depart from Bhayandar for Churchgate at 12:14 PM.

Meanwhile, two additional local services will be started in the down direction from Bandra to Bhayandar, which will depart from Bandra at 4:30 AM and 1:21 PM, respectively. All these four local trains are slow locals.

Western Railway has also clarified that minor changes have been made to the timings of some existing local trains to accommodate these new services. Passengers have been appealed to check the revised timetable before travelling.

Railway officials believe that these additional local trains will provide relief to thousands of passengers, especially those travelling on the Bhayandar, Borivali, Bandra, and Churchgate routes, and will make their journeys smoother than before.

Share the news:

Published on:

02 Feb 2026 02:02 pm

News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Good news for Mumbai local commuters! Four new trains announced, know routes and timetable
Story Loader

Big News

View All

Mumbai

Maharashtra

Trending

‘Border 2’ vs ‘Mardaani 3’: Will Rani Mukerji’s crime thriller shake Sunny Deol’s box office hold?

Bollywood

Ajit Pawar laid to rest with state honours as sons Parth and Jay perform last rites in Baramati

Ajit Pawar's funeral
Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash in Baramati

Ajit Pawar Death Plane Crash Baramati
Mumbai

Maharashtra Weather Alert: Cold Snap Followed by Rain Warning, Know Your District's Status

Rain likely in Maharashtra (Photo: IANS/File)
Mumbai

Teacher from NM College murdered at Mumbai’s Malad station after an argument on a local train

NM college Alok Kumar Singh murder
Mumbai
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Budget 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

UGC विवाद

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.