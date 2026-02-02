Good news for Mumbai local commuters! Four new trains announced, know routes and timetable

Mumbai local train update (Photo: IANS)
Good news for the millions of passengers travelling on the Mumbai suburban rail network. With the aim of enhancing passenger convenience and further strengthening suburban connectivity, Western Railway has decided to start four additional 12-coach non-AC local train services from Sunday. With the addition of these new services, the total number of local trains on the Mumbai suburban section of Western Railway has increased from 1406 to 1410.
According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the new local trains have become possible after the completion of the construction work for the sixth railway line between Kandivali and Borivali.
As soon as the sixth line became operational, long-distance trains running between Borivali and Bandra Terminus were shifted to the fifth and sixth lines. This has led to better coordination in the operation of local and mail-express trains and a significant improvement in operational efficiency.
Out of the four new suburban services being introduced, two will run in the up direction and two in the down direction. All these trains will operate on the slow line. In the up direction, one local will depart from Bhayandar for Bandra at 11:39 AM, while another will depart from Bhayandar for Churchgate at 12:14 PM.
Meanwhile, two additional local services will be started in the down direction from Bandra to Bhayandar, which will depart from Bandra at 4:30 AM and 1:21 PM, respectively. All these four local trains are slow locals.
Western Railway has also clarified that minor changes have been made to the timings of some existing local trains to accommodate these new services. Passengers have been appealed to check the revised timetable before travelling.
Railway officials believe that these additional local trains will provide relief to thousands of passengers, especially those travelling on the Bhayandar, Borivali, Bandra, and Churchgate routes, and will make their journeys smoother than before.
