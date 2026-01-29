Ajit Pawar laid to rest with state honours as sons Parth and Jay perform last rites in Baramati

The final rites of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar were performed today with full state honours in his political stronghold, Baramati. His sons, Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar, lit the pyre. Earlier, the mortal remains of the senior leader were kept at the Vidya Pratishthan ground for the public's last respects. A large number of supporters, party workers, and local residents had been arriving since yesterday to pay homage to their beloved leader.