Maharashtra: Truck carrying timber overturns after BMW collision, 4 dead

Eyewitnesses stated that the collision between the vehicles was so severe that the wood-laden truck overturned and landed about 100 feet away from the road. The BMW car was reduced to pieces and fell into a deep ditch by the roadside. The magnitude of the accident can be gauged by the blood spilled on the road and the fact that the four occupants of the car succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The two critically injured individuals have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where their condition remains precarious.