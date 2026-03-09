9 March 2026,

Monday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Mumbai

Maharashtra: Truck carrying timber overturns after BMW collision, 4 dead

According to eyewitnesses, the collision was so severe that the truck laden with wood overturned about 100 feet away. Meanwhile, the BMW car was completely damaged and fell into a ditch by the roadside.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 09, 2026

Maharashtra car Accident

Four people lost their lives in a road accident in Maharashtra. (Photo: IANS/File)

A heart-wrenching road accident has come to light in the Latur district of Maharashtra. Four people died on the spot in a horrific collision between three vehicles on the Latur-Tuljapur highway, while two others were critically injured.

Speeding BMW Car Hit From Behind

According to information received, the accident occurred near Ausa late on Saturday night when a speeding BMW car, registered in Sangli district, violently collided with a truck laden with wood and a container in front of it. It is being reported that the occupants of the car were returning towards Ausa after finishing their work in Latur and having a meal in the Shivli area. The car driver lost control near a hotel on the highway, leading to this terrible accident.

Truck Overturned 100 Feet Away

Eyewitnesses stated that the collision between the vehicles was so severe that the wood-laden truck overturned and landed about 100 feet away from the road. The BMW car was reduced to pieces and fell into a deep ditch by the roadside. The magnitude of the accident can be gauged by the blood spilled on the road and the fact that the four occupants of the car succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The two critically injured individuals have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where their condition remains precarious.

Police Have Launched an Investigation

Upon receiving information about the incident, a local police team arrived at the scene and, with the help of a crane, removed the damaged vehicles from the road. The police have taken possession of the four bodies and sent them for post-mortem. Traffic on the highway was disrupted for a considerable period due to this accident, creating an atmosphere of chaos. The police are now investigating whether the accident was solely due to speeding or if there was a technical fault in the vehicle.

Accidents Increasing on Samruddhi Mahamarg

A worrying increase in road accidents and fatalities has been recorded on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg in 2025. According to data from the Maharashtra Highway Police, a total of 185 road accidents were registered on this expressway last year. This figure is approximately 35 per cent higher than the 137 accidents that occurred in 2024.

The number of fatal accidents on this high-speed corridor connecting Nagpur to Mumbai also increased from 96 cases in 2024 to 128. Similarly, the death toll in these accidents rose from 126 to 152, indicating an increase of about 21 per cent.

The data also revealed a significant rise in cases of grievous injuries. Accidents causing serious injuries doubled from 23 to 46. Furthermore, the number of people seriously injured in such accidents surged from 50 to 140.

These figures have raised serious questions about speeding and road safety on the Samruddhi Mahamarg. Police and relevant agencies are now investigating the causes of the accidents and considering strengthening safety measures.

Share the news:

Published on:

09 Mar 2026 12:23 pm

News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Maharashtra: Truck carrying timber overturns after BMW collision, 4 dead

Big News

View All

Mumbai

Maharashtra

Trending

Mumbai Terror Plot Foiled: Jaish-e-Mohammed ‘Sleeper Cell’ Member Arrested

Maharashtra ATS action
Mumbai

'Bigg Boss' Contestant Stranded in Dubai After Nearby Explosion, Shares Video

Bigg Boss 16 Manya Singh stuck in Dubai crying share video said please help amid US‑Iran War
TV News

Nagpur SBL Energy Plant Blast: 15 Dead, 18 Critically Injured in Explosion

Nagpur SBL Energy Company Blast
Mumbai

Major train accident averted in Maharashtra as runaway freight train controlled near Karjat

Goods Train Karjat Mishap
Mumbai

5 OTT Platforms Banned for Obscene Content

ऑल्ट बालाजी और उल्लू ऐप के बाद सरकार ने एक बार फिर अश्लील कंटेंट दिखाने वालों को बड़ा झटका दिया है। ये 5 ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म बैन कर दिए गए हैं और  सभी इंटरनेट सर्विस प्रोवाइडर्स चेतावनी भी दी है।
OTT News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.