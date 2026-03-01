1 March 2026,

Sunday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Mumbai

Nagpur SBL Energy Plant Blast: 15 Dead, 18 Critically Injured in Explosion

Nagpur SBL Company Blast: A massive explosion occurred this morning at SBL Energy, an explosives manufacturing company in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The company produces gunpowder, detonators, and other explosive materials.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 01, 2026

Nagpur SBL Energy Company Blast

15 killed in blast at SBL Energy plant in Nagpur (Photo: ANI/File)

A heart-wrenching incident has emerged from the Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Sunday morning. A powerful explosion occurred around 7 AM at the SBL company located in Raulgaon, Katol tehsil. This company manufactures gunpowder, detonators, and other explosive materials.

According to the police, 15 labourers died on the spot in this horrific blast, while 18 people were critically injured. The injured have been immediately admitted to nearby hospitals. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter, although the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

Chaos Ensued After the Explosion

The explosion was so intense that its sound was heard in the surrounding villages. Following the blast, a fire broke out within the factory premises, exacerbating the situation. Upon receiving information, police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and commenced relief and rescue operations.

As news of the incident spread, a large number of relatives of the deceased and local citizens gathered outside the factory. An atmosphere of anger and outrage was palpable.

What Did the Police Say?

Harssh Poddar, Superintendent of Police, Nagpur Rural, officially confirmed 15 deaths and 18 injuries. Preliminary allegations are being made against the company management for neglecting safety standards. However, a detailed investigation is ongoing in this regard.

Currently, the administration has sealed the entire premises and forensic teams have been called. Investigation agencies are probing whether it was a technical malfunction or human negligence. Initial investigations suggest a possibility of a technical error during the gunpowder and detonator manufacturing process, but official confirmation is still awaited.

'Company Grossly Neglected Safety Norms'

Local MLA, Charansingh Thakur, has also levelled serious accusations against the company. He stated that there was gross negligence regarding safety in the factory. He alleged that labourers were made to work in dangerous conditions without any necessary training or safety equipment. He demanded strict action against those responsible for this accident and appropriate compensation for the families of the deceased.

A Similar Incident Occurred a Year Ago

Surprisingly, this area of Raulgaon has witnessed similar explosions before. Exactly one year ago, on February 16, a major explosion occurred at the 'Asian Fire Works' company in Kotwalbaddi, in the same region. Four labourers were affected then, two of whom died. These continuous incidents raise serious questions about the safety arrangements of explosive companies in Nagpur.

Share the news:

Published on:

01 Mar 2026 12:36 pm

News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Nagpur SBL Energy Plant Blast: 15 Dead, 18 Critically Injured in Explosion

Big News

View All

Mumbai

Maharashtra

Trending

Major train accident averted in Maharashtra as runaway freight train controlled near Karjat

Goods Train Karjat Mishap
Mumbai

5 OTT Platforms Banned for Obscene Content

ऑल्ट बालाजी और उल्लू ऐप के बाद सरकार ने एक बार फिर अश्लील कंटेंट दिखाने वालों को बड़ा झटका दिया है। ये 5 ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म बैन कर दिए गए हैं और  सभी इंटरनेट सर्विस प्रोवाइडर्स चेतावनी भी दी है।
OTT News

Mayank Pawar Death: 'Splitsvilla 7' Fame Mayank Pawar's Demise Leaves Fans in Shock

स्प्लिट्सविला सीजन 7 के सबसे फेमस कंटेस्टेंट रहे मयंक पवार अब हमारे बीच नहीं रहे। उनकी मौत की पुष्टि उन्हीं के इंस्टाग्राम से हुई है।
TV News

Bank Employee, 30, Dies by Suicide After Dog Bite; Family Cites Terrifying Reason

Kalyan Rabies Fear Ayas Amin Suicide
Mumbai

Ranveer Singh Denied Urgent Hearing on FIR Quash Plea; Verdict Likely Today

सलीम खान को लगभग 1 हफ्ते पहले ब्रेन हेमरेज हुआ था। इस वक्त वह हॉस्पिटल में हैं और हर कोई जानता है सलमान खान अपने पिता से कितना क्लोज हैं। ऐसे में उनकी हालत कैसी है उसके बारे में खुद भाईजान के एक करीबी दोस्त ने खुलासा किया है।
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.