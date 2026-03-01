Nagpur SBL Energy Plant Blast: 15 Dead, 18 Critically Injured in Explosion

15 killed in blast at SBL Energy plant in Nagpur (Photo: ANI/File)
A heart-wrenching incident has emerged from the Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Sunday morning. A powerful explosion occurred around 7 AM at the SBL company located in Raulgaon, Katol tehsil. This company manufactures gunpowder, detonators, and other explosive materials.
According to the police, 15 labourers died on the spot in this horrific blast, while 18 people were critically injured. The injured have been immediately admitted to nearby hospitals. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter, although the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.
The explosion was so intense that its sound was heard in the surrounding villages. Following the blast, a fire broke out within the factory premises, exacerbating the situation. Upon receiving information, police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and commenced relief and rescue operations.
As news of the incident spread, a large number of relatives of the deceased and local citizens gathered outside the factory. An atmosphere of anger and outrage was palpable.
Harssh Poddar, Superintendent of Police, Nagpur Rural, officially confirmed 15 deaths and 18 injuries. Preliminary allegations are being made against the company management for neglecting safety standards. However, a detailed investigation is ongoing in this regard.
Currently, the administration has sealed the entire premises and forensic teams have been called. Investigation agencies are probing whether it was a technical malfunction or human negligence. Initial investigations suggest a possibility of a technical error during the gunpowder and detonator manufacturing process, but official confirmation is still awaited.
Local MLA, Charansingh Thakur, has also levelled serious accusations against the company. He stated that there was gross negligence regarding safety in the factory. He alleged that labourers were made to work in dangerous conditions without any necessary training or safety equipment. He demanded strict action against those responsible for this accident and appropriate compensation for the families of the deceased.
Surprisingly, this area of Raulgaon has witnessed similar explosions before. Exactly one year ago, on February 16, a major explosion occurred at the 'Asian Fire Works' company in Kotwalbaddi, in the same region. Four labourers were affected then, two of whom died. These continuous incidents raise serious questions about the safety arrangements of explosive companies in Nagpur.
Big NewsView All
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Trending