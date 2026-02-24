Mayank Pawar Death: 'Splitsvilla 7' Fame Mayank Pawar's Demise Leaves Fans in Shock

Death of Mayank Pawar from Splitsvilla Season 7
Mayank Pawar Passed Away: Extremely sad news is coming from the TV industry. Mayank Pawar, who was one of the most famous and graceful contestants of 'MTV Splitsvilla Season 7', has passed away. The news of his demise has shaken not only his family but also thousands of youths who considered him their idol. As soon as this news broke, everyone was stunned. People are sharing his photos and paying tribute to him.
This sad news has been confirmed from Mayank's official Instagram handle. The post, remembering him, read, "A brother, a champion, a mentor, and an inspiration to many. Mayank Pawar will always remain in our hearts." Mayank was not just known as a TV star, but he was also a big stalwart in the fitness world. He had won the 'Mr. India' title seven times and was also the 'Overall Winner' of this prestigious competition once.
Mayank was also quite famous as a celebrity fitness trainer. His fantastic physique and disciplined lifestyle were often discussed, but fans are in deep shock due to his sudden departure.
