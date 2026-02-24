Mayank Pawar Death: 'Splitsvilla 7' Fame Mayank Pawar's Demise Leaves Fans in Shock

Mayank Pawar Passed Away: Extremely sad news is coming from the TV industry. Mayank Pawar, who was one of the most famous and graceful contestants of 'MTV Splitsvilla Season 7', has passed away. The news of his demise has shaken not only his family but also thousands of youths who considered him their idol. As soon as this news broke, everyone was stunned. People are sharing his photos and paying tribute to him.