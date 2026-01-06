After Beating Cancer, Hina Khan Battles Breathlessness Amid Mumbai’s Toxic Air

It is worth noting that according to the latest data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) has crossed 140 in the past week, which is categorised as 'Moderate'. However, this level is considered quite concerning for a city like Mumbai. The increasing level of pollution at various monitoring stations in the city clearly indicates that pollutants are accumulating in the air across the city, increasing the risk of respiratory illnesses.