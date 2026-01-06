6 January 2026,

Tuesday

TV News

After Beating Cancer, Hina Khan Battles Breathlessness Amid Mumbai’s Toxic Air

Hina Khan has been in the news for the past few years regarding her cancer, but now she has been freed from this disease. However, her health is deteriorating once again. She has started experiencing shortness of breath, after which she revealed the major reason for it in a post.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 06, 2026

Hina Khan battles cough not even breathing due to Mumbai poor AQI after cancer

Hina Khan (Image: Patrika)

Hina Khan was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024, which turned her world upside down. However, her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal stood by her at every step, and Hina Khan emerged victorious in her battle with cancer. Despite this, she has to remain extremely vigilant about her health. In this regard, Hina Khan has shared a post on Instagram, discussing her breathlessness and cough.

Hina Khan Expresses Her Pain in a Post

Television and film actress Hina Khan shared her distress on social media. She posted a screenshot of Mumbai's poor air quality index. Along with this picture, she wrote that the air has become so toxic that it is difficult for her to go out of the house. Hina wrote with great concern, "I am having difficulty breathing due to the deteriorating air in Mumbai. I have a persistent cough due to pollution, and it is adversely affecting my health."

Hina Khan Posts About Mumbai's Air Quality

Hina Khan further wrote, "This poor air quality is directly impacting my lungs. This is even more challenging for me due to my battle with breast cancer." Taking care of her health, Hina has now paused all gym and outdoor activities and is spending most of her time indoors.

Mumbai's AQI Reaches 209

It is worth noting that according to the latest data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) has crossed 140 in the past week, which is categorised as 'Moderate'. However, this level is considered quite concerning for a city like Mumbai. The increasing level of pollution at various monitoring stations in the city clearly indicates that pollutants are accumulating in the air across the city, increasing the risk of respiratory illnesses.

TV News

Published on:

06 Jan 2026 01:10 pm

English News / Entertainment / TV News / After Beating Cancer, Hina Khan Battles Breathlessness Amid Mumbai's Toxic Air

