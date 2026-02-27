27 February 2026,

Friday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Khatu ShyamJi Mela 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Mumbai

Major train accident averted in Maharashtra as runaway freight train controlled near Karjat

A major train accident was averted in Maharashtra when a loaded goods train suddenly lost control and started rolling downhill on a slope between Palsadhari and Karjat stations. The incident caused a stir in the railway department.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 27, 2026

Goods Train Karjat Mishap

Near Karjat, a runaway goods train sped uncontrollably down a slope. (Photo: X)

A major train accident was narrowly averted in Maharashtra. A freight train went out of control and started rolling down a slope between Palasdhari and Karjat railway stations, causing panic. Fortunately, the situation was brought under control in time, and no major accident occurred. Central Railway has initiated a high-level inquiry into this serious lapse.

According to information, the freight train was carrying a heavy load. As it descended the ghat section's slope, the train's speed became uncontrollable. As soon as senior officials were informed, they rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control.

Lapse by Trainee Loco Pilot?

Preliminary information suggests that a trainee loco pilot was also involved in operating the train. It is being reported that the train could not be controlled properly while descending the slope. Although there was no loss of life or major damage, a potentially serious accident was averted.

Brake Inspection Reveals Findings

According to reports, the freight train's brake system was thoroughly inspected after the incident. The brakes were found to be in working condition. Officials believe that this incident might not be due to a technical fault but rather a human error in train operation. An investigation is ongoing.

Action to be Taken After Investigation

Confirming the incident, a spokesperson for Central Railway stated that a detailed inquiry has been launched into the entire matter. Efforts are underway to determine where the lapse occurred and who is responsible. Necessary action will be taken once the investigation report is received.

The Palasdhari-Karjat ghat section is considered sensitive because it is crucial to operate trains at a controlled speed here. In light of this, the incident has raised questions about the safety system. Railway authorities have clarified that safety is the highest priority and strict measures will be implemented to prevent such incidents in the future.

Share the news:

Published on:

27 Feb 2026 08:39 am

News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Major train accident averted in Maharashtra as runaway freight train controlled near Karjat

Big News

View All

Mumbai

Maharashtra

Trending

5 OTT Platforms Banned for Obscene Content

ऑल्ट बालाजी और उल्लू ऐप के बाद सरकार ने एक बार फिर अश्लील कंटेंट दिखाने वालों को बड़ा झटका दिया है। ये 5 ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म बैन कर दिए गए हैं और  सभी इंटरनेट सर्विस प्रोवाइडर्स चेतावनी भी दी है।
OTT News

Mayank Pawar Death: 'Splitsvilla 7' Fame Mayank Pawar's Demise Leaves Fans in Shock

स्प्लिट्सविला सीजन 7 के सबसे फेमस कंटेस्टेंट रहे मयंक पवार अब हमारे बीच नहीं रहे। उनकी मौत की पुष्टि उन्हीं के इंस्टाग्राम से हुई है।
TV News

Bank Employee, 30, Dies by Suicide After Dog Bite; Family Cites Terrifying Reason

Kalyan Rabies Fear Ayas Amin Suicide
Mumbai

Ranveer Singh Denied Urgent Hearing on FIR Quash Plea; Verdict Likely Today

सलीम खान को लगभग 1 हफ्ते पहले ब्रेन हेमरेज हुआ था। इस वक्त वह हॉस्पिटल में हैं और हर कोई जानता है सलमान खान अपने पिता से कितना क्लोज हैं। ऐसे में उनकी हालत कैसी है उसके बारे में खुद भाईजान के एक करीबी दोस्त ने खुलासा किया है।
Bollywood

Salim Khan's Condition Improves in ICU, Actor Visiting Him Shares Inside Details

ICU में भर्ती Salim Khan की हालत में सुधार, मिलने पहुंचे एक्टर ने बताया अंदर का हालात
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.