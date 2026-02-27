Major train accident averted in Maharashtra as runaway freight train controlled near Karjat

Near Karjat, a runaway goods train sped uncontrollably down a slope. (Photo: X)
A major train accident was narrowly averted in Maharashtra. A freight train went out of control and started rolling down a slope between Palasdhari and Karjat railway stations, causing panic. Fortunately, the situation was brought under control in time, and no major accident occurred. Central Railway has initiated a high-level inquiry into this serious lapse.
According to information, the freight train was carrying a heavy load. As it descended the ghat section's slope, the train's speed became uncontrollable. As soon as senior officials were informed, they rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control.
Preliminary information suggests that a trainee loco pilot was also involved in operating the train. It is being reported that the train could not be controlled properly while descending the slope. Although there was no loss of life or major damage, a potentially serious accident was averted.
According to reports, the freight train's brake system was thoroughly inspected after the incident. The brakes were found to be in working condition. Officials believe that this incident might not be due to a technical fault but rather a human error in train operation. An investigation is ongoing.
Confirming the incident, a spokesperson for Central Railway stated that a detailed inquiry has been launched into the entire matter. Efforts are underway to determine where the lapse occurred and who is responsible. Necessary action will be taken once the investigation report is received.
The Palasdhari-Karjat ghat section is considered sensitive because it is crucial to operate trains at a controlled speed here. In light of this, the incident has raised questions about the safety system. Railway authorities have clarified that safety is the highest priority and strict measures will be implemented to prevent such incidents in the future.
Big NewsView All
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Trending