Bank Employee, 30, Dies by Suicide After Dog Bite; Family Cites Terrifying Reason

According to information, a few days ago, 30-year-old Ayas was bitten by a stray dog. After this, he took the Anti-Rabies Vaccine, but the family claims that Ayas only took one injection. Following this, his behaviour began to change suddenly. He became extremely worried about his health. Ayas felt that despite taking the vaccine, he was developing symptoms of rabies. This caused him immense stress, and due to this fear, he ended his life on Sunday.