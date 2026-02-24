24 February 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Khatu ShyamJi Mela 2026

Chhattisgarh Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Mumbai

Bank Employee, 30, Dies by Suicide After Dog Bite; Family Cites Terrifying Reason

A 30-year-old bank employee allegedly committed suicide fearing rabies after being bitten by a stray dog. Kalyan city police are investigating the matter.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 24, 2026

Kalyan Rabies Fear Ayas Amin Suicide

After being bitten by a dog, a bank employee died by suicide (Photo: X/IANS)

A shocking incident has come to light from Kalyan city in the Thane district of Maharashtra. Here, a 30-year-old bank employee committed suicide, fearing he had contracted rabies after being bitten by a stray dog. The deceased has been identified as Ayas Vishwanath Amin, who lived with his family in the Tisgaon Naka area of Kalyan East. Ayas had been working at the Thane branch of Bharat Bank for the past eight years.

According to information, a few days ago, 30-year-old Ayas was bitten by a stray dog. After this, he took the Anti-Rabies Vaccine, but the family claims that Ayas only took one injection. Following this, his behaviour began to change suddenly. He became extremely worried about his health. Ayas felt that despite taking the vaccine, he was developing symptoms of rabies. This caused him immense stress, and due to this fear, he ended his life on Sunday.

According to information received from the police, Ayas was bitten by a stray dog a few days ago. After this incident, he immediately started treatment and received the first dose of the Anti-Rabies Vaccine. Family members stated that Ayas's behaviour had started changing since the incident. He became very worried and was haunted by the fear of contracting rabies.

Upon reaching the scene, the police also recovered a suicide note. In this note, Ayas clearly mentioned his fear. The note stated that after being bitten by the dog, he was extremely scared of contracting rabies. Currently, the police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in this case and further investigation is ongoing.

This incident has raised serious questions about health awareness and mental health. Health experts believe that this incident is not just a suicide but a result of health-related misconceptions and a lack of awareness. Rabies is indeed a fatal disease, but it can be prevented with timely and complete treatment. Therefore, instead of panicking after a dog bite, it is important to get proper medical treatment.

Share the news:

Published on:

24 Feb 2026 01:35 pm

News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Bank Employee, 30, Dies by Suicide After Dog Bite; Family Cites Terrifying Reason

Big News

View All

Mumbai

Maharashtra

Trending

Ranveer Singh Denied Urgent Hearing on FIR Quash Plea; Verdict Likely Today

सलीम खान को लगभग 1 हफ्ते पहले ब्रेन हेमरेज हुआ था। इस वक्त वह हॉस्पिटल में हैं और हर कोई जानता है सलमान खान अपने पिता से कितना क्लोज हैं। ऐसे में उनकी हालत कैसी है उसके बारे में खुद भाईजान के एक करीबी दोस्त ने खुलासा किया है।
Bollywood

Salim Khan's Condition Improves in ICU, Actor Visiting Him Shares Inside Details

ICU में भर्ती Salim Khan की हालत में सुधार, मिलने पहुंचे एक्टर ने बताया अंदर का हालात
Bollywood

Urvashi Dholakia Creates a Stir on ‘The 50’, Says She’d Beat Everyone if Solo

मैं 47 की हूं, तुम...सोलो होता तो 500 लोगों को हरा देती, 'The 50' में उर्वशी ढोलकिया ने मचाया बवाल
Bollywood

New Delhi-Chennai GT Express Catches Fire, Passengers Jump to Safety

New Delhi-Chennai Grant Trunk Express fire news
Mumbai

Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan hospitalised in Mumbai at 90

Salim Khan Hospitalised
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.