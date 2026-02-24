Bank Employee, 30, Dies by Suicide After Dog Bite; Family Cites Terrifying Reason

After being bitten by a dog, a bank employee died by suicide (Photo: X/IANS)
A shocking incident has come to light from Kalyan city in the Thane district of Maharashtra. Here, a 30-year-old bank employee committed suicide, fearing he had contracted rabies after being bitten by a stray dog. The deceased has been identified as Ayas Vishwanath Amin, who lived with his family in the Tisgaon Naka area of Kalyan East. Ayas had been working at the Thane branch of Bharat Bank for the past eight years.
According to information, a few days ago, 30-year-old Ayas was bitten by a stray dog. After this, he took the Anti-Rabies Vaccine, but the family claims that Ayas only took one injection. Following this, his behaviour began to change suddenly. He became extremely worried about his health. Ayas felt that despite taking the vaccine, he was developing symptoms of rabies. This caused him immense stress, and due to this fear, he ended his life on Sunday.
According to information received from the police, Ayas was bitten by a stray dog a few days ago. Upon reaching the scene, the police also recovered a suicide note.
Upon reaching the scene, the police also recovered a suicide note. In this note, Ayas clearly mentioned his fear. The note stated that after being bitten by the dog, he was extremely scared of contracting rabies. Currently, the police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in this case and further investigation is ongoing.
This incident has raised serious questions about health awareness and mental health. Health experts believe that this incident is not just a suicide but a result of health-related misconceptions and a lack of awareness. Rabies is indeed a fatal disease, but it can be prevented with timely and complete treatment. Therefore, instead of panicking after a dog bite, it is important to get proper medical treatment.
