New Delhi-Chennai GT Express Catches Fire, Passengers Jump to Safety

A major train accident was averted in the Wardha district of Maharashtra on Tuesday morning. A coach of the New Delhi-Chennai GT Express (Grant Trunk Express) suddenly caught fire. Fortunately, no passenger casualties have been reported in the incident. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but a short circuit is suspected. The railway authorities have ordered an investigation into the matter.
According to railway officials, train number 12616 was travelling from New Delhi to Chennai (Tambaram) and had departed from Nagpur in the morning. As the train was approaching Sindi Railway Station in Wardha district, smoke was seen emanating from the last coach of the train at 11:09 AM. The fire broke out in the last SLR (Seating-cum-Luggage Rack) coach of the train.
According to Sanjay Mule, spokesperson for Central Railway, the train was immediately stopped on the Sindi-Tuljapur section. For safety reasons, the affected coach was promptly detached from the train, and the fire department was informed.
The railway administration stated that all passengers on board the train are safe, and those in the affected coach were also safely evacuated.
Currently, the cause of the fire remains unknown. The railway has stated that the exact reason for the fire will become clear only after a detailed investigation. After detaching the affected coach, the train was allowed to continue its journey with the remaining coaches.
The incident caused a temporary disruption to traffic on the Nagpur-Sewagram railway line, but the situation was soon normalised.
While this incident has certainly raised questions about rail safety systems once again, a major accident was averted due to the timely stopping of the train and the action taken to detach the coach. The situation was brought under control due to the alertness of the passengers and the prompt response of the railway staff.
Following the incident, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the local technical team have reached the spot. The railway administration has appealed to passengers to immediately inform the staff in case of any emergency so that timely action can be taken.
