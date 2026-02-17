17 February 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rajasthan Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Mumbai

New Delhi-Chennai GT Express Catches Fire, Passengers Jump to Safety

New Delhi–Chennai GT Express train fire: Panic broke out on board the 12616 Grand Trunk Express on Monday after flames suddenly erupted from one of the coaches.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 17, 2026

New Delhi-Chennai Grant Trunk Express fire news

A major train accident was averted in the Wardha district of Maharashtra on Tuesday morning. A coach of the New Delhi-Chennai GT Express (Grant Trunk Express) suddenly caught fire. Fortunately, no passenger casualties have been reported in the incident. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but a short circuit is suspected. The railway authorities have ordered an investigation into the matter.

According to railway officials, train number 12616 was travelling from New Delhi to Chennai (Tambaram) and had departed from Nagpur in the morning. As the train was approaching Sindi Railway Station in Wardha district, smoke was seen emanating from the last coach of the train at 11:09 AM. The fire broke out in the last SLR (Seating-cum-Luggage Rack) coach of the train.

Train Stopped Immediately, Coach Separated

According to Sanjay Mule, spokesperson for Central Railway, the train was immediately stopped on the Sindi-Tuljapur section. For safety reasons, the affected coach was promptly detached from the train, and the fire department was informed.

The railway administration stated that all passengers on board the train are safe, and those in the affected coach were also safely evacuated.

GT Express Coach Catches Fire Near Wardha

Cause to be Revealed After Investigation

Currently, the cause of the fire remains unknown. The railway has stated that the exact reason for the fire will become clear only after a detailed investigation. After detaching the affected coach, the train was allowed to continue its journey with the remaining coaches.

The incident caused a temporary disruption to traffic on the Nagpur-Sewagram railway line, but the situation was soon normalised.

Major Accident Averted

While this incident has certainly raised questions about rail safety systems once again, a major accident was averted due to the timely stopping of the train and the action taken to detach the coach. The situation was brought under control due to the alertness of the passengers and the prompt response of the railway staff.

Following the incident, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the local technical team have reached the spot. The railway administration has appealed to passengers to immediately inform the staff in case of any emergency so that timely action can be taken.

Share the news:

Published on:

17 Feb 2026 04:09 pm

News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / New Delhi-Chennai GT Express Catches Fire, Passengers Jump to Safety

Big News

View All

Mumbai

Maharashtra

Trending

Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan hospitalised in Mumbai at 90

Salim Khan Hospitalised
Bollywood

Metro Slab Collapses in Mumbai, Several Feared Trapped

Metro Slab Collapses in Mumbai
Mumbai

Rajpal Yadav in jail: Wife’s first reaction out, tells film industry…

पति राजपाल यादव को जेल में बंद 7 दिन हो गए हैं। ऐसे में उनकी पत्नी राधा ने अब मीडिया के सामने आकर बात की है। वहीं, आज राजपाल यादव की कोर्ट में सुनवाई है, जिसमें फैसला हो सकता है कि वह बाहर आएंगे या नहीं...
Bollywood

Actor Shreyas Talpade’s Name Surfaces in Bank Scam, FIR Registered

Bollywood

International shooter Sambhaji Patil dies in road accident, Fortuner mangled

International shooter Sambhaji Patil accident
Mumbai
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.