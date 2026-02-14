Metro Slab Collapses in Mumbai, Several Feared Trapped

Eyewitnesses to this horrific incident stated that the collapse of the metro slab caused traffic to halt on LBS Road, leading to a traffic jam. Following the accident, the police immediately cordoned off the area, tightened security, and diverted traffic through alternative routes to ensure uninterrupted relief and rescue work. Preliminary investigations suggest that the under-construction pillar lacked adequate strength, although the exact causes will only be confirmed after a detailed technical investigation. Considering the gravity of the matter, engineers associated with the metro project and senior officials from the contracting company have also been summoned to the site.