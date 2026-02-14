14 February 2026,

Saturday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rajasthan Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Mumbai

Metro Slab Collapses in Mumbai, Several Feared Trapped

Metro slab collapses: A slab collapse at a metro construction site in Mumbai caused chaos. There are reports of several people being trapped under the debris, while some are feared to be injured.

less than 1 minute read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 14, 2026

Metro Slab Collapses in Mumbai

Metro Slab Collapses in Mumbai

Metro slab collapses: Mumbai witnessed chaos after a slab collapsed at a metro construction site. Several people are feared to be trapped under the debris, while some are suspected to have sustained injuries. Upon receiving the information, police, fire brigade, and rescue teams rushed to the spot and commenced debris removal operations. The administration is monitoring the situation closely, and the injured are being admitted to nearby hospitals.

The major accident occurred on Saturday afternoon during the metro project in Mumbai's Mulund (West) area. A cement-made section of an under-construction metro pillar on LBS Road suddenly broke and fell onto an auto-rickshaw and a car passing underneath. The incident is reported to have happened near the Johnson & Johnson company. According to preliminary information, the accident was reported around 12:20 PM, with 3 to 4 people in the auto-rickshaw feared to be injured. Upon receiving the alert, the Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, metro authority personnel, ward staff, and the 108 ambulance service arrived at the scene and immediately began rescue operations.

Contractor and Engineer Summoned

Eyewitnesses to this horrific incident stated that the collapse of the metro slab caused traffic to halt on LBS Road, leading to a traffic jam. Following the accident, the police immediately cordoned off the area, tightened security, and diverted traffic through alternative routes to ensure uninterrupted relief and rescue work. Preliminary investigations suggest that the under-construction pillar lacked adequate strength, although the exact causes will only be confirmed after a detailed technical investigation. Considering the gravity of the matter, engineers associated with the metro project and senior officials from the contracting company have also been summoned to the site.

Share the news:

Related Topics

accident

Published on:

14 Feb 2026 03:24 pm

News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / Metro Slab Collapses in Mumbai, Several Feared Trapped

Big News

View All

Mumbai

Maharashtra

Trending

Rajpal Yadav in jail: Wife’s first reaction out, tells film industry…

पति राजपाल यादव को जेल में बंद 7 दिन हो गए हैं। ऐसे में उनकी पत्नी राधा ने अब मीडिया के सामने आकर बात की है। वहीं, आज राजपाल यादव की कोर्ट में सुनवाई है, जिसमें फैसला हो सकता है कि वह बाहर आएंगे या नहीं...
Bollywood

Actor Shreyas Talpade’s Name Surfaces in Bank Scam, FIR Registered

Bollywood

International shooter Sambhaji Patil dies in road accident, Fortuner mangled

International shooter Sambhaji Patil accident
Mumbai

Kristen Stewart Hints at Leaving US Over Trump Policies

Kristen Stewart Lashes on Donald Trump
Hollywood News

5 Bollywood Stars on Lawrence Gang's 'Hit List', Fear Prevents Complaints, Police Reveal

Rohit Shetty Bishnoi gang threat
Mumbai
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.