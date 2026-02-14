Metro Slab Collapses in Mumbai, Several Feared Trapped

Metro Slab Collapses in Mumbai
Metro slab collapses: Mumbai witnessed chaos after a slab collapsed at a metro construction site. Several people are feared to be trapped under the debris, while some are suspected to have sustained injuries. Upon receiving the information, police, fire brigade, and rescue teams rushed to the spot and commenced debris removal operations. The administration is monitoring the situation closely, and the injured are being admitted to nearby hospitals.
The major accident occurred on Saturday afternoon during the metro project in Mumbai's Mulund (West) area. A cement-made section of an under-construction metro pillar on LBS Road suddenly broke and fell onto an auto-rickshaw and a car passing underneath. The incident is reported to have happened near the Johnson & Johnson company. According to preliminary information, the accident was reported around 12:20 PM, with 3 to 4 people in the auto-rickshaw feared to be injured. Upon receiving the alert, the Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, metro authority personnel, ward staff, and the 108 ambulance service arrived at the scene and immediately began rescue operations.
Eyewitnesses to this horrific incident stated that the collapse of the metro slab caused traffic to halt on LBS Road, leading to a traffic jam. Following the accident, the police immediately cordoned off the area, tightened security, and diverted traffic through alternative routes to ensure uninterrupted relief and rescue work. Preliminary investigations suggest that the under-construction pillar lacked adequate strength, although the exact causes will only be confirmed after a detailed technical investigation. Considering the gravity of the matter, engineers associated with the metro project and senior officials from the contracting company have also been summoned to the site.
