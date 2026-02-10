10 February 2026,

Tuesday

Mumbai

International shooter Sambhaji Patil dies in road accident, Fortuner mangled

International shooter Sambhaji Patil lost his life in a horrific accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Feb 10, 2026

International shooter Sambhaji Patil accident

International shooter Sambhaji Patil passes away (Photo: X)

International shooter Sambhaji Patil, 27, died on the spot in a tragic road accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway. The accident occurred around 10 am on Monday in the Manor area of Palghar district, in front of Heritage Dairy, when a speeding Fortuner car going towards Gujarat rammed into a heavy vehicle ahead.

According to information received, the driver of the Fortuner car lost control due to high speed and collided head-on with the vehicle in front. The collision was so severe that the front of the car was completely damaged. Sambhaji Patil, who was sitting in the co-driver's seat, died at the scene, while the driver, Yash Chaudhary, sustained minor injuries. He has been admitted to Manor Rural Hospital for treatment.

According to preliminary investigation, the accident occurred because the driver lost control of the car. Consequently, the police have registered a case against the driver of the car and have started an investigation.

It is reported that Sambhaji Patil (27) was on his way to Ahmedabad for training. His untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the sports fraternity. Sambhaji Patil, who had represented India at the international level, was working as a Sports Officer at Balewadi Sports Complex.

Sambhaji Patil had an impressive record at the national level, winning medals in several important competitions. In 2018, he won a team gold medal in the 25-meter pistol event at the 53rd All India Railway Shooting Competition. In 2019, he secured a gold medal in the individual 25-meter event at the 54th All India Railway Shooting Competition. Additionally, he proved his mettle by winning a gold medal at the Central Railway Championship held in Pune in 2020.

According to the police, Sambhaji Patil was originally a resident of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. After the post-mortem, his mortal remains will be taken to his ancestral village. Prashant Chaudhary, who was injured in this accident, is also undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. The sudden demise of such a promising player has caused deep sorrow among sports enthusiasts and his colleagues.

Published on:

10 Feb 2026 08:41 am

News / Maharashtra / Mumbai / International shooter Sambhaji Patil dies in road accident, Fortuner mangled

Mumbai

Maharashtra

