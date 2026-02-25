5 OTT Platforms Banned for Obscene Content

Before this latest action, the government held extensive discussions with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Women and Child Development, and legal experts. All experts were of the opinion that such content was having a severely detrimental effect on the mental health of children and women. Prior to this, in July 2025, action was also taken against 25 major platforms like ALTBalaji and ULLU. The government's message is clear: if the rules are not followed, there is no place for them in the digital space.