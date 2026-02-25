25 February 2026,

Wednesday

OTT News

5 OTT Platforms Banned for Obscene Content

OTT Platforms Banned: Following the ban on AltBalaji and Ullu App, the government has once again dealt a major blow to those showing obscene content. Five OTT platforms have been banned, and a warning has been issued to all Internet Service Providers.

The government has banned 5 OTT platforms.

OTT Platforms Banned: The Central Government has once again taken a significant step to clean up the "filth" being served on digital platforms. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has completely blocked five OTT platforms in the country that were displaying obscene and objectionable content in the guise of web series and films. This action by the government has sent shockwaves among creators who were running their businesses solely on boldness, disregarding law and ethics.

Five OTT Platforms Face Ban

The platforms that have been shut down include MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, and Jugnu. According to officials, these apps and websites were displaying content with no storyline or social message. They were filled with videos featuring lengthy explicit scenes without any context, which were a direct violation of public decency and Indian laws.

Creators Did Not Improve Despite Warnings

This action was not sudden. The government had previously sent notices to these platforms in September 2024, warning them to make improvements. Some did not even respond to the notices, while others cunningly tried to operate the same old content by changing to new domains or names. In February 2025, all OTT platforms were reminded to adhere to the Ethics Code, but these five continued to disregard the rules instead of making corrections.

Government Issues Warning to Internet Service Providers

The government has imposed a ban under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. This section empowers the government to block any content on the internet that poses a threat to the morality and decency of society. All Internet Service Providers (such as Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea) have been strictly ordered that these platforms should no longer be accessible on any user's phone or computer.

Decision Taken on Advice of Experts

Before this latest action, the government held extensive discussions with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Women and Child Development, and legal experts. All experts were of the opinion that such content was having a severely detrimental effect on the mental health of children and women. Prior to this, in July 2025, action was also taken against 25 major platforms like ALTBalaji and ULLU. The government's message is clear: if the rules are not followed, there is no place for them in the digital space.

