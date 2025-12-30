New Year, New Content: OTT This Week Sees Stranger Things Finale and More Series Debut

All seasons of Stranger Things have been very entertaining, and now get ready for one last experience of the 'Upside Down'. The epic showdown that fans have been waiting for years is finally coming to an end. It's worth noting that the final confrontation between the demons from the unknown dimension and Eleven, along with the Hawkins kids' gang, will be seen. After the 3 episodes of 'Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2' were released on Christmas, the last chapter of this franchise will be released on Netflix on January 1, 2026, at 6:30 AM IST for viewers.