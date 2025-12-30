30 December 2025,

Tuesday

OTT News

New Year, New Content: OTT This Week Sees Stranger Things Finale and More Series Debut

The new year has begun with new hopes, and a new journey of entertainment has also started on OTT platforms. This week, especially the finale of Stranger Things is filling viewers' hearts with excitement and thrill.

3 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 30, 2025

OTT Releases This Week

OTT Releases This Week (Source: X)

The year 2025 is now in its final stretch, and to celebrate the New Year, both December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026, are bringing a full dose of entertainment for fans. This week, from the grand finale of series to regional thrillers, there's everything on OTT platforms that will keep you glued to your screens. If you're thinking of including binge-watching in your New Year party routine, here are some of the latest releases you must add to your list.

Stranger Things Season 5 Finale
Where to watch - Netflix

All seasons of Stranger Things have been very entertaining, and now get ready for one last experience of the 'Upside Down'. The epic showdown that fans have been waiting for years is finally coming to an end. It's worth noting that the final confrontation between the demons from the unknown dimension and Eleven, along with the Hawkins kids' gang, will be seen. After the 3 episodes of 'Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2' were released on Christmas, the last chapter of this franchise will be released on Netflix on January 1, 2026, at 6:30 AM IST for viewers.

EKO
Where to watch - Netflix

'EKO' is a Malayalam mystery thriller series directed by Dinjith Ayyathan. This thriller, starring big names like Sandeep Pradeep, Vineeth, Narain, Binu Pappu, and Biyana Momin, has received much praise for its intensity and engaging storyline. After captivating audiences in theatres, this film will make its OTT debut on Netflix on December 31, 2025. Notably, a Telugu version of the film will also be released on the OTT platform.

Mowgli 2025 -
Where to watch - ETV Win

Speaking of Telugu films, 'Mowgli 2025' is another OTT release all set to entertain you this New Year. This regional romantic action drama features actors like Roshan Karthik Kanakala, Sakshi Mahdolkar, and Bandi Saroj Kumar. This was director Sandeep Raj's first theatrical feature. After its release in theatres on December 13, 2025, the film will debut on ETV Win OTT on January 1, 2026.

Dhurandhar
Where to watch - Netflix

Currently, only one film is dominating the theatres, and that is the multi-starrer film 'Dhurandhar', directed by Aditya Dhar. It is scheduled to be released on Netflix on January 30.

So, this week, OTT has a full package of entertainment.

Entertainment

Published on:

30 Dec 2025 10:47 am

English News / Entertainment / OTT News / New Year, New Content: OTT This Week Sees Stranger Things Finale and More Series Debut

