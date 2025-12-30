30 December 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rashifal 2026

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

OTT News

2025’s Most Terrifying Films: From ‘Sinners’ to ‘Thamma’, Which Broke Viewership Records?

In 2025, the world of horror cinema once again created a new atmosphere of fear and thrill for audiences. From 'Sinners' to 'Thamma', many films were released that not only broke viewership records but also carved a niche in the hearts of horror lovers.

3 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 30, 2025

2025 की सबसे खौफनाक फिल्में, 'सिनर्स' से 'थामा' तक, जिसने तोड़े व्यूअरशिप रिकॉर्ड, देखें कौन सी है सबसे डरावनी

Horror Movies 2025 (Image: X)

Horror Movies Of 2025: As the year draws to a close and we welcome 2026, the year 2025 will not be easily forgotten. It was a year filled with thrills, scares, and suspense, offering plenty of entertainment. Several horror films released this year sent shivers down the spines of audiences, whether in theatres or on OTT platforms. We will tell you about the top 5 horror films of 2025 that will leave you terrified. So, let's step into the distinct world of these powerful horror films.

Sinners
Watch on- Jio Hotstar

One of the scariest films of the year, 'Sinners', deeply frightened audiences. The story revolves around two twin brothers who return to their hometown after years, only to find an evil spirit waiting for them. This is where the plot takes a twist. Its story is very powerful; watching it, you won't be able to sleep peacefully.

Thamma
Watch on- Amazon Prime Video

'Thamma', a horror film, also created a stir in theatres in 2025. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, this film offered a light-hearted horror element, giving it a horror-comedy touch. You can watch this intriguing film on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Baramulla
Watch on- Netflix

Released on Netflix on November 7, 'Baramulla' is a supernatural thriller. This film, starring Manav Kaul and Bhasha Sumbli, was based on the investigation into the disappearance of children in Baramulla, Kashmir. The hidden secrets within a police officer's house and the story of Kashmiri Pandits were depicted in a frightening manner. Its unique storyline and spine-chilling scenes made it special.

Dies Irae
Watch on- Netflix

'Dies Irae' is also included in this list. It depicts how a man's girlfriend dies under mysterious circumstances, and the story keeps the audience hooked until the end. You will get engrossed in it while watching.

The Bhootni
Watch on- Amazon Prime Video

Released in theatres on May 1, 'The Bhootni' was a horror-comedy. Starring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari, the film is based on the story of a ghost residing in a 'virgin tree' on a college campus, which both makes you laugh and scares you, but its story is entertaining. So, if you want to watch something scary and thrilling before the new year, you can try this one.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

30 Dec 2025 04:01 pm

English News / Entertainment / OTT News / 2025’s Most Terrifying Films: From ‘Sinners’ to ‘Thamma’, Which Broke Viewership Records?

Big News

View All

OTT News

Entertainment

Trending

New Year, New Content: OTT This Week Sees Stranger Things Finale and More Series Debut

OTT Releases This Week
OTT News

Weekend plans sorted: Twist-filled web series to premiere on OTT in the last week of December

वीकेंड प्लान रेडी है क्या, दिसंबर के आखिरी हफ्ते OTT पर रिलीज होगी ये ट्विस्ट वाले वेब सीरीज, तो जाएं तैयार
OTT News

Kaantha: The 2-hour 28-minute film creating a sensation on OTT with its shocking suspense

2 घंटे 28 मिनट की ये फिल्म बनी OTT की सनसनी, इसके चौकाने वाले सस्पेंस को देख दंग रह जाएंगे आप
OTT News

6th Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Who Stole the Show? This Young Actor is Talk of the Town

Entertainment

This Week's 4 Releases Promise Entertainment Bonanza on OTT and Theatres

इस हफ्ते रिलीज हो रही हैं ये 4 फिल्में, OTT और थियेटर पर लगेगा मनोरंजन का तड़का
OTT News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.