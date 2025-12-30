2025’s Most Terrifying Films: From ‘Sinners’ to ‘Thamma’, Which Broke Viewership Records?

Horror Movies 2025 (Image: X)
Horror Movies Of 2025: As the year draws to a close and we welcome 2026, the year 2025 will not be easily forgotten. It was a year filled with thrills, scares, and suspense, offering plenty of entertainment. Several horror films released this year sent shivers down the spines of audiences, whether in theatres or on OTT platforms. We will tell you about the top 5 horror films of 2025 that will leave you terrified. So, let's step into the distinct world of these powerful horror films.
One of the scariest films of the year, 'Sinners', deeply frightened audiences. The story revolves around two twin brothers who return to their hometown after years, only to find an evil spirit waiting for them. This is where the plot takes a twist. Its story is very powerful; watching it, you won't be able to sleep peacefully.
'Thamma', a horror film, also created a stir in theatres in 2025. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, this film offered a light-hearted horror element, giving it a horror-comedy touch. You can watch this intriguing film on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.
Released on Netflix on November 7, 'Baramulla' is a supernatural thriller. This film, starring Manav Kaul and Bhasha Sumbli, was based on the investigation into the disappearance of children in Baramulla, Kashmir. The hidden secrets within a police officer's house and the story of Kashmiri Pandits were depicted in a frightening manner. Its unique storyline and spine-chilling scenes made it special.
'Dies Irae' is also included in this list. It depicts how a man's girlfriend dies under mysterious circumstances, and the story keeps the audience hooked until the end. You will get engrossed in it while watching.
Released in theatres on May 1, 'The Bhootni' was a horror-comedy. Starring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari, the film is based on the story of a ghost residing in a 'virgin tree' on a college campus, which both makes you laugh and scares you, but its story is entertaining. So, if you want to watch something scary and thrilling before the new year, you can try this one.
