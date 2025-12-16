6th Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Who Stole the Show? This Young Actor is Talk of the Town

6th Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 (Image: Patrika)
The sixth edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards graced Mumbai on December 15, 2025, with a spectacular evening. On this special occasion, stars from the OTT world were honoured for their outstanding performances. Awards were presented across various technical categories, including acting, direction, best story, and best sound design.
Prominent and popular stars, including Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday, were seen attending this glamorous event. From the red carpet to the stage, the sparkle of stardom was evident everywhere. The most interesting aspect was that a young actor stole all the limelight this time. Everyone is praising his performance, and he is being discussed all over social media. So, who won big at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025, and who became the real hero of the evening? Let's find out the complete story of this memorable night...
Actor Jahan Kapoor, son of the Kapoor family, is currently being widely discussed on social media. With his powerful performance in his debut series, 'Black Warrant', he has bagged the title of Best Actor (Male), Series. This series ('Black Warrant') also won the award for Best Director.
Updates ongoing…
