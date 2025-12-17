Kaantha: The 2-hour 28-minute film creating a sensation on OTT with its shocking suspense

M.K.T.'s life took a dramatic turn when he was accused of the murder of film journalist Lakshmikantan and had to face imprisonment. He was sentenced to 4 years in this murder case, but after a retrial two years later, his sentence was reduced by two years. After his release from prison, M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar quit acting, and his stardom gradually faded. He went from riches to rags, and due to the ravages of time, everything he had was ruined. His story is quite poignant.