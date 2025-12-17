17 December 2025,

Wednesday

OTT News

Kaantha: The 2-hour 28-minute film creating a sensation on OTT with its shocking suspense

This 2-hour and 28-minute film is creating a stir on the OTT platform and has become a sensation among audiences. Its story is packed with shocking suspense that will keep you hooked till the end, with new twists at every moment.

Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 17, 2025

2 घंटे 28 मिनट की ये फिल्म बनी OTT की सनसनी, इसके चौकाने वाले सस्पेंस को देख दंग रह जाएंगे आप

Kaantha (Image: X)

Since the advent of Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms, entertainment has seen no shortage. Films released on the big screen often make their way to these digital platforms after their theatrical run, allowing viewers to enjoy new movies and series from the comfort of their homes. Crime and suspense genres, in particular, have garnered immense love from fans. The Tamil film 'Kaantha' (कांथा), released on Netflix, has captured audiences' hearts and secured the number 1 spot on the trending list.

You Will Be Astonished by Its Shocking Suspense

Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, this film runs for approximately 2 hours and 28 minutes. It is a period crime drama. The story is largely based on the life of the famous M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, which makes the film even more engaging. Audiences have highly praised the film's content and performances, which is why it is rapidly trending on Netflix.

M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar's Luxurious Lifestyle

Regarding the film's narrative, after becoming a superstar, M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar led a luxurious lifestyle, reportedly eating from a golden plate. Before India's independence, he owned several expensive cars, including a Mercedes. He possessed three large bungalows, and his movements were accompanied by a convoy of vehicles. However, as the saying goes, when wealth intoxicates, one loses sight of everything.

M.K.T.'s life took a dramatic turn when he was accused of the murder of film journalist Lakshmikantan and had to face imprisonment. He was sentenced to 4 years in this murder case, but after a retrial two years later, his sentence was reduced by two years. After his release from prison, M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar quit acting, and his stardom gradually faded. He went from riches to rags, and due to the ravages of time, everything he had was ruined. His story is quite poignant.

Crime and Period Drama

If you are a fan of crime and period dramas, you must watch this film. It is said that the story of 'Kaantha' is so full of suspense that it is difficult to forget after watching it. If you are looking for an excellent and engaging film for entertainment this weekend, 'Kaantha' would be the perfect option for you. Enjoy this film on Netflix and entertain yourself with a powerful story.

इस हफ्ते रिलीज हो रही हैं ये 4 फिल्में, OTT और थियेटर पर लगेगा मनोरंजन का तड़का
हो जाइए तैयार नवंबर में OTT पर आएगा 'भूचाल', सस्पेंस, थ्रिलर और ट्विस्ट का मिलेगा तड़का
'द कोन्जूरिंग' से भी खौफनाक है ये फिल्म, दिल बाहर निकल आएगा पर नहीं हटेगी नजर, हर सीन में है डर का असली मतलब
2 घंटे 27 मिनट की इस फिल्म ने OTT पर मचाया तहलका, पहले नंबर पर कर रही है ट्रेंड
