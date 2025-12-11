This Week's 4 Releases Promise Entertainment Bonanza on OTT and Theatres

OTT Releases This Week (Image: X)
OTT Releases This Week: A major stir is expected on OTT this week. Fans will be able to enjoy several exciting web series filled with suspense, thriller, and twists. It's worth noting that while a 'powerhouse' Bollywood film is holding strong at the box office this month, this week is also going to be very special for OTT lovers.
If you are fond of watching web series and films, then December is ready to add a dash of entertainment for you. This weekend, you can enjoy a full dose of suspense, drama, and comedy from the comfort of your home. So, let's find out which films and web series will be creating a buzz on OTT in these two days.
The film 'Saali Mohabbat', which promises a dose of suspense and thriller, will stream on Zee5 tomorrow, December 12. Speaking of the film's story, it revolves around a housewife whose entire life revolves around serving others, which will keep fans on the edge of their seats. Actress Radhika Apte plays the lead role.
'Kantha' is a Tamil period mystery crime drama thriller, set to release on Netflix on December 12. The film brings the world of 1950s cinema to the screen in a very entertaining way. The film 'Kantha' is reportedly inspired by the life of M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, in which South superstar Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing the powerful role of KT Mahadevan.
If you are planning to enjoy weekend with your family, the web series 'Single Papa' on Netflix, releasing tomorrow (December 12) could be an excellent option for you. Notably, this series starring Kunal Khemu is sure to make a you laugh a lot.
Kritika Kamra is in the lead role in the film, The Great Shamsuddin Parivar. The story is based on a girl named Bani, who is stuck between her own choices and her family responsibilities. Purab Kohli, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Juhi Babbar, Sheeba Chaddha, and Dolly Ahluwalia will also be seen in this film.
Notably, with suspense, thriller, period drama, and family comedy, this weekend is going to be full of entertainment on OTT. Choose your favorite film or web series and fully enjoy this weekend.
