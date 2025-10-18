Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Panchayat: An Award-Winning Series Showcasing the Simplicity and Charm of Village Life

This series presents the reality and beauty of village life in a very simple and impactful manner. This portrayal of the scent of the soil and a simple lifestyle deeply touches the audience…

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 18, 2025

गांव की मिट्टी की खुशबू और सीधे-सादी जिंदगी को दिखाने वाली इस सीरीज को मिल चुके हैं अभी तक 66 अवार्ड्स

Panchayat (Source: X)

Panchayat Web Series: There is no shortage of entertainment on OTT platforms, but some web series capture the hearts of fans. One such series is 'Panchayat', which has had 4 seasons, and now viewers are eagerly awaiting its 5th season. The series is not only receiving love from fans but has also won several awards.

This Series Has Received 66 Awards So Far

In fact, the 'Panchayat' series, released on Amazon Prime Video, has presented the simple story of a village in such an interesting way that people have become its fans. The series depicts the story of a Gram Panchayat, and its characters have become so famous that people know them by their character names.

Whenever the best OTT series are discussed, the name 'Panchayat' is definitely mentioned. Jitendra Kumar plays the role of 'Sachiv Ji' in this series. Apart from him, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, and Sanvika also play main roles. People have greatly appreciated the story of the web series, which is why its 5th season is eagerly awaited.

The Scent of Village Soil and a Simple Life

In fact, the first season of the 'Panchayat' series came in 2020 and immediately connected with the audience through its story. After that, fans had to wait 2 years for Season 2, which was released in 2022. The third season arrived in 2024, and the fourth season premiered on OTT in June 2025. Currently, everyone is waiting for its 5th season. The fourth season showed that Manju Devi lost the election, which was a big blow to Pradhan Ji. It is expected that the upcoming season will bring many interesting changes to the story.

Along with this, 'Panchayat' has not only succeeded in winning the hearts of fans but has also won many awards. The series has won a total of 66 awards, including 4 IIFA Awards, 11 Indian Television Academy Awards, and 9 Filmfare Awards. If you haven't watched 'Panchayat' yet, you can watch it on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Published on:

18 Oct 2025 05:19 pm

