Panchayat: An Award-Winning Series Showcasing the Simplicity and Charm of Village Life

In fact, the first season of the 'Panchayat' series came in 2020 and immediately connected with the audience through its story. After that, fans had to wait 2 years for Season 2, which was released in 2022. The third season arrived in 2024, and the fourth season premiered on OTT in June 2025. Currently, everyone is waiting for its 5th season. The fourth season showed that Manju Devi lost the election, which was a big blow to Pradhan Ji. It is expected that the upcoming season will bring many interesting changes to the story.