OTT News

Weekend plans sorted: Twist-filled web series to premiere on OTT in the last week of December

This year's last weekend of December is set to be even more special for planning your weekend, as many new and twist-filled web series are going to be released on OTT platforms.

Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 20, 2025

वीकेंड प्लान रेडी है क्या, दिसंबर के आखिरी हफ्ते OTT पर रिलीज होगी ये ट्विस्ट वाले वेब सीरीज, तो जाएं तैयार

OTT Web Series Releasing This Week (Source: X)

OTT Web Series Releasing This Week: As the final leg of 2025 approaches, the entertainment world is abuzz with new and compelling projects. This is especially true for OTT platforms, which are set to release several big and interesting films and web series in the last week of December. If you're ready for some exciting content this holiday season, this news is for you. This week, several special releases are coming to OTT platforms.

Squid Game 2
Where to watch - Netflix
Release Date - December 26

The second season of the South Korean superhit K-drama 'Squid Game' is coming. This time, the story will revolve around Player 456, who once again enters the deadly games of life, determined to end this fatal competition forever. Actors like Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Joon, and Gong Yoo have made this season even more thrilling.

Sorgavaasal
Where to watch - Netflix
Release Date - December 27

The Tamil film 'Sorgavaasal', starring RJ Balaji and Saniya Iyappan in key roles, is set to release on Netflix on December 27. Its story is trapped in a corrupt system and brings to light the realities of prison.

Culpa Tuya
Where to watch - Prime Video
Release Date - December 27

This is the sequel to the Spanish drama 'My Fault'. Its story is about a couple who struggles to maintain their relationship amidst attempts by their families to separate them. Gabriel Guevara, Nicole Wallace, and other actors have done a fantastic job in it.

Khoj Parchaiyo Ke Uss Paar
Where to watch - Zee5
Release Date - December 27

If you like thrillers, the Hindi web series 'Khoj Parchaiyo Ke Uss Paar', coming to Zee5 on December 27, will be perfect for you. The story is about a man who is distressed searching for his missing wife, and when the wife is found, the sequence of events completely changes. The interesting acting by Sharib Hashmi, Anupriya Goenka, and Aamir Dalvi makes this series even more engaging.

Doctors
Where to watch - JioCinema
Release Date - December 27

A new Hindi web series, 'Doctors', will also be released on JioCinema this week on December 27. This show depicts the challenges in the personal and professional lives of doctors. Sharad Kelkar, Harleen Sethi, Viraf Patel, and other actors are in the main roles.

Enjoy your holidays in this last week of December and get lost in the world of entertainment with these fantastic OTT releases. Get ready to enjoy some explosive content in front of your screens from December 22-28.

Updated on:

20 Dec 2025 05:07 pm

Published on:

20 Dec 2025 05:06 pm

English News / Entertainment / OTT News / Weekend plans sorted: Twist-filled web series to premiere on OTT in the last week of December

